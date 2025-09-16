Andy Roddick questions Team USA's Davis Cup selection of sick Taylor Fritz after disappointing crashout

Tennis icon Andy Roddick has recently shared his thoughts on Taylor Fritz's selection to Team USA, despite him not being in his optimum health and their struggle at the 2025 Davis Cup tournament. Team USA has concluded the Davis Cup tournament with a defeat in the second-round qualifiers against the Czech Republic, with a final score of 2-3.

Ad

During the first-round qualifiers of the 2025 Davis Cup, Team USA defeated the Chinese Taipei team in Taipei City with a final score of 4-0. After surpassing them, Team USA faced the Czech Republic team in the second-round qualifiers. On day one, Frances Tiafoe lost to Jiri Lehecka, while Fritz surpassed Jakub Mensik.

On the second day, in the doubles category, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram defeated Tomas Machac and Jakub Mensik. Furthermore, Lehecka defeated Fritz, and Tiafoe lost to Mensik. During his recent episode on the podcast, 'Served with Andy Roddick', the winner of 32 ATP Tour singles titles shared his thoughts on the loss of Team USA at the 2025 Davis Cup tournament and the team's selection of Fritz, despite him not feeling well.

Ad

Trending

"It's been tough sledding for the USA team. You know, Bob [Bryan] and Mike [Bryan] on the bag. Taylor [Fritz] wasn't feeling well. He told us after the first match that he wasn't feeling well. Maybe you just don't say that. Maybe because you're going in, you're playing Fritz on day two. Maybe you know that he's not feeling well. I don't know. That can only help, I guess," he said. (18:55 onwards)

Ad

Ad

The Davis Cup Final will be held from November 18 to 23 in Bologna, Italy, and the teams include Spain, Belgium, Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, France and Argentina.

Team USA Davis Cup captain Bob Bryan applauds Taylor Fritz's performance in the tournament

Taylor Fritz at the USA v Czechia - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 1 - Source: Getty

The 2025 Team USA Davis Cup captain, Bob Bryan, reflected positively on Taylor Fritz's performance and how he played despite feeling unwell.

Ad

"[There were] a lot of inspiring performances out of this team. Taylor Fritz, who wasn't able to practice all week and was in bed with a sickness, came out and played two great matches. Dug deep. Had a huge win for us on day one, and [I'm] really proud of the way he competed. You know, not feeling his best, but he played some spectacular tennis and just ran up against a little bit tougher opponent today." He shared via USTA.com

Team USA has won 32 Davis Cup tournament titles and has been runner-up 29 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More