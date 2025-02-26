"Anna Wintour found her boy to replace Roger Federer"; "Met Gala soon": Fans react to Jannik Sinner posing with Vogue editor-in-chief at Gucci show

Tennis fans recently reacted to Jannik Sinner posing alongside Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Gucci show during the 2025 Milan Fashion Week. The Italian luxury fashion house's Fall/Winter show kicked off the fashion event on February 25, 2025 and will run until March 3, 2025.

Apart from Sinner, celebrities like Julia Garner, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dev Patel, Jessica Chastain, Parker Posey and others also attended the event. The World No. 1, who was named Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci in July 2022, sat in the front row with Anna Wintour. He was seen sporting an all-black outfit paired with white sneakers, while the editor-in-chief of Vogue donned a striking red dress and her signature sunglasses.

Jannik Sinner attending the Milan Fashion Week drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan stated that Anna Wintour, who is a close friend of Roger Federer's, has "replaced" the Swiss tennis legend with Jannik Sinner.

“Oh great, she found her boy to replace Roger," a fan posted.

Another fan speculated that Jannik Sinner might receive an invitation to the Met Gala after the conclusion of Milan Fashion Week, an event that supports the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute

Roger Federer, alongside Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour had served as official co-chairs at the 2023 Met Gala.

“Met Gala appearance 🔜 ," a fan wrote.

“Good choice by Anna after Federer," a fan posted.

“Did she find herself a new Roger? Lol," a fan wrote.

“She collects tennis players like I used to collect funko pops," a fan posted.

“The Devil Hates WADA," a fan wrote.

Comment byu/rticante from discussion intennis

Here are some other fan reactions:

“He has had proof of life all over the past week: skiing, golfing, now in Milan at a Gucci show. He’s making tennis jail look like a pretty lovely time!" a fan posted.

“If this suspension gifts us a 3 month Jannik influencer era, I’m chuffed. Djoker’s influencer phase last year was gold," a fan wrote.

“They have strong sibling energy - stylish sister and too chill brother," a fan posted.

Comment byu/rticante from discussion intennis

What Jannik Sinner and Roger Federer have said about styling & fashion

Jannik Sinner speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, during an interview with GQ, Jannik Sinner revealed that his knowledge of fashion was limited until his collaboration with Gucci. He credited his newfound fashion sense to the creative director of the Italian fashion house, Sabato De Sarno

“I didn't know fashion at all. He explains the story and the reason behind certain clothes . I like this family feeling, no? Sometimes we text each other, it's nice. I feel like, whenever he [Sabato de Sarno] works, he's very professional, but then whenever he finishes the work, he is like us, like just normal people,” Jannik Sinner said [via GQ].

On the other hand, Roger Federer talked about his styling sense and said that he believes that style is found in the perfect balance of color and texture, as well as accessorizing appropriately for each occasion.

“I believe style is found in the perfect balance of color and texture. It’s important to accessorize in moments of celebration and for me, the finishing touch and detail is always my timepiece,” Federer said [via GQ].

On the tennis front, Federer announced his retirement from the sport in 2022 following his participation in the Laver Cup. Meanwhile, Sinner is currently serving a three-month suspension for doping and is expected to make his comeback at the 2025 Italian Open.

