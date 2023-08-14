"Are we at the right court?" - Novak Djokovic overwhelmed by fan support at Cincinnati Open on return to US soil after 2 years

Novak Djokovic recently marked his return to the US for the first time in two years. Ahead of his participation in the 2023 Cincinnati Open, the Serb was stunned by the overwhelming support from fans at the hardcourt event on Saturday, August 12.

In a recent interview with the ATP Tour, Djokovic opened up about his experience of practicing at the Western & Southern Open venue for the first time since 2020.

Djokovic mentioned joking with his coach after he witnessed scores of fans at his practice session in Cincinnati and asked whether they were on the right court.

“It was amazing, to be honest. I made a joke with my coach, and I asked him whether we are [at] the right court because we thought it [was] a match. He actually said he thought it was a match happening because it [was] a match court,” he said.

The World No. 2 also expressed his appreciation for receiving an outpouring of support from fans during practice sessions in tournaments around the globe.

“It's really amazing. I'm very grateful for the presence of so many people on a practice session, which is amazing. Again, I did experience some tournaments throughout the world, similar atmospheres in terms of the great attendance on the practice courts," he added.

The Serb later reiterated his stance and stated that he cherished the sight of young fans. He also highlighted how he drew inspiration from them to deliver his best performance at the event.

"People were really into it. As I mentioned before, lots of young fans, which is always something I wish to see. That gives me even more inspiration to play my best tennis in the tournament,” he said.

Novak Djokovic will kick off his Cincinnati Open singles campaign on Wednesday. The second seed received a bye into the Round of 32 and will either face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Novak Djokovic shows off his dance moves at 2023 Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic shows off his dance moves in a practice session at Cincinnati Open

Novak Djokovic recently showcased his impeccable dance moves during his preparation for the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

To mark his return to the US after two years due to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, the Serb recently took to social media to post a video of him dancing during his practice session at the Western & Southern Open.

In the video, Djokovic showcased his impressive dance moves while rocking a stylish new beard ahead of the Ohio event.

"Preparations ✔️ off to @cincytennis 🎾 💪 ," the Serb captioned his Instagram post.

