Ever wondered what a miniature version of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic would look like? A digital artist by the name of Oscar Hinojosa has shrunk some of the top players to produce a series of 2-D miniatures, which look both funny and intriguing at the same time.

The artist - who also calls himself ‘the phetru’ - has made photographic miniatures of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem, Maria Sharapova and a few more tennis stars.

Hinojosa takes each photo and shrinks only the player, keeping all other elements - including their racquets - at their usual life-like size. The result is quite hilarious, as we see tiny versions of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal looking quite out-of-place with a normal-sized racquet in their hands.

In the post below, we can see a miniature Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon as he attempts to hit a tweener on the run. The Swiss legend appears to be a pocket-sized superhero in comparison to the lineswoman in the background.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, has been captured mid-leap while attempting an overhead smash. The miniature Nadal seems as lethal as he does when normal-sized, preparing to hammer a winner past his opponent.

Like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic has also been captured while attempting a tweener. Hinojosa has done extremely well to capture the Serb’s remarkable athleticism and flexibility.

Djokovic even recognized Hinojosa's work by liking the post.

Meanwhile, the miniature Dominic Thiem can be seen attempting a ferocious backhand while flying across the court.

Oscar Hinojosa has also made miniatures of well-known personalities from other disciplines. Several famous film and TV personalities have found their way into Hinojosa's collection, in addition to the tennis superstars.

Roger Federer is the ‘GOAT’ for this artist while Rafael Nadal is ‘one of the best’

Normal-sized Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Oscar Hinojosa provides some interesting captions whenever he posts a miniature picture of any tennis player. From his captions, it is clear that the artist considers Roger Federer to be the greatest player of all time while Rafael Nadal is ‘one of the best athletes in history’ for him.

Hinojosa also believes Dominic Thiem is the ‘present and future’ of tennis, while he labeled Jannik Sinner as just the 'future' of the sport.