Aryna Sabalenka plans to manifest a Porsche car with a new sticker on her bag after missing out on winning one for the third year in a row at the 2023 Stuttgart Open.

Iga Swiatek beat Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to successfully defend her Stuttgart title. This was the second time Swiatek defeated Sabalenka at the Stuttgart Open fina, having previously won 6-2, 6-2 in 2022.

Unfortunately for Sabalenka, this was her third consecutive final loss in Stuttgart, having also been defeated by Ashleigh Barty in 2021.

A Porsche car is awarded to the winner of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix every year. Sabalenka's three final losses in Stuttgart not only mean missed opportunities for a championship title, but also for the chance to drive away a brand new Porsche.

On Sunday, April 24, Aryna Sabalenka took to social media to share a picture of a Porsche car sticker she had stuck onto her kit bag. She insinuated that she is now using it to bring her luck and manifest a Porsche after missing out on winning it for the third time.

"For luck," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story

"Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car" - Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

After experiencing her third title defeat at the Stuttgart Open, Aryna Sabalenka lightened the mood by engaging in some playful banter with the tournament sponsors. She proposed a deal that would grant her a Porsche car if she were to make it to yet another final in Stuttgart.

"I have a question to the sponsors of the tournament and the tournament director and everyone who makes this event possible. Can I make a deal? If I make another final, just get an extra car. Guys I really try to play in the final and leaving this tournament without the car," the Belarusian said in her on-court interview.

The World No. 2 added that she enjoys playing in the WTA 500 tournament and that despite the disappointing loss, it was still a great tournament for her.

"But anyway, thank you very much for making this amazing tournament happen," she added. "I really enjoy playing here, not that much right now because I lost in the third final. Straightaway it hurts but it's a great tournament."

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete in the 2023 Madrid Open, which begins on April 25. Given her seeding, the Belarusian will start in the Round of 64 on April 27.

