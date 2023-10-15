Aryna Sabalenka celebrates Mother’s Day with floral tribute to her mother Yulia

Aryna Sabalenka recently showed her love and appreciation for her mother on Mother’s Day by sending her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The World No. 1 was recently coming off a quarterfinals loss at the 2023 China Open to fifth seed Elena Rybakina in straight sets, 5-7, 2-6.

On Saturday, October 14, Sabalenka shared a picture of her mother in which she can be seen with a smile gracing her face and a bouquet of blooming flowers cradled in her arms.

"Happy Mother’s Day mommy 🤍🤍🤍," Sabalenka wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

In a recent Q&A session in August, Sabalenka opened up about her relationship with her mother. A fan asked her how her mom was doing without her, as she was constantly traveling for competitions.

"Who takes care of your mom, since you always on the tour busy with tournaments," the fan wrote.

The World No. 1 offered a witty comeback.

"She still young. She can take care of herself by herself. She has my sister there, her mom, some friends. We will spend more time together after I retired," Sabalenka replied.

Aryna Sabalenka answers a question about her mother Yuliya.

Sabalenka will be hoping to end the season on a high note by winning the WTA Finals title, which would be her fourth title of the year. She has already won three titles in 2023, including the Australian Open, Adelaide International 1 and Madrid Open. She also reached the semifinals or beyond at all four Majors and became the World No. 1 last month.

A look at Aryna Sabalenka's performance in the 2023 China Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 China Open

Aryna Sabalenka showcased a commendable performance at the 2023 China Open, although her journey was cut short in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka commenced her campaign by cruising past former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-2. This victory was particularly important as it marked her first match as the newly crowned World No. 1, a milestone she achieved after the 2023 US Open.

Following her initial triumph, the 25-year-old faced Britain's Katie Boulter and emerged victorious with a scoreline of 7-5, 7-6 (2). She continued her winning streak by defeating Italy's Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (4), thus advancing to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Despite her strong start, Sabalenka's journey in the China Open ended in the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by Elena Rybakina. The match ended with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2 in Kzakh's favor.