Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina may not have played each other as many times as famed rivals Jennifer Capriati and Monica Seles, but there is something about the fast-emerging tussle that gets the tennis world going.

And if Pam Shriver's words are anything to go by, the two might just be inching closer to being remembered in the same breath as Capriati-Seles.

Shriver said she had never thought that she would enjoy watching two ultra-aggressive players go head-to-head on the court while appearing in Tennis Channel's Inside-In podcast. However, her opinion changed after this year's Australian Open final between Sabalenka and Rybakina.

"Well I think there's a few that are starting to come to the top, first off," Pam Shriver said. "I'll just say as far as styles like I never would have thought I would have enjoyed two players bashing the ball as hard as each other as Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina right down at the Australian Open final."

Shriver said the big summit clash reminded them of a US Open semifinal between Jennifer Capriati and Monica Seles, describing the style as a "knockdown, drag-out power clash".

"I mean that was just unbelievable tennis and it reminded me a little bit of a 30-year ago match," Pam Shriver said. "When Jennifer Capriati took on Monica Seles in the semifinals of the US Open and it 7-6 in third to Seles."

"But it was like this knockdown, drag-out power clash. It wasn't full of unforced errors and that's kind of what happened," she continued. "That was great to see."

"You also have the contrasting styles for emotion" - Pam Shriver on Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have a contrasting emotional approach

Pam Shriver also noted the wildly different levels of emotions shown on court by Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka, saying it made her realize that players with the same brand of tennis can also bring contrast to the court

"Generally matches that I liked the most are contrasting style matches," Pam Shriver said. "You know, I hadn't really thought about that. Not only do you have contrasting game styles, but you also have the contrasting styles for emotions."

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have played each other on six occasions, with the former leading the duo's head-to-head by 4-2.

The Kazakh, however, won her last match against Sabalenka at the China Open. The 7-5, 6-2 drubbing was the Belarusian's first loss as a World No. 1.