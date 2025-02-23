Aryna Sabalenka gives stylish nod to boyfriend Georgios as she flaunts his jeans in latest mirror selfie

Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a stylish mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, where she was seen flaunting his jeans . The exact date of when Sabalenka and Frangulis started dating is unknown, but they were first spotted together last year in April during the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka, most recently competed at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. She was the top seed in the tournament and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye . She secured a victory over Veronika Kudermetova with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in her opening match but was then defeated by Clara Tauson with a score of 3-6, 2-6 in the third round.

Following her exit from the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Dubai, Aryna Sabalenka posted a mirror selfie with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis. In the caption she revealed that she was wearing Frangulis' jeans.

“Wearing his jeans 😂 @georgiosfrangulis 😂 😂 😂 ," Sabalenka captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Sabalenka's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram]

This season, Aryna Sabalenka has already claimed a title, winning the 2025 Brisbane International by defeating Polina Kudermetova in the final. She also finished as the runner-up at the Australian Open, losing to Madison Keys in the final.

Before beginning her campaign in Dubai, Sabalenka competed at the Qatar Open where she was eliminated in the second round by Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Aryna Sabalenka will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open which is scheduled to take place from March 2 to March 16, 2025. The matches at the tournament will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Apart from Sabalenka, players who will compete at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in California are defending champion Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Madison Keys and Paula Badosa among others. Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova have been granted wild cards to the main draw of the tournament.

Last year, the World No.1 was seeded second at Indian Wells and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Peyton Stearns and wild card Emma Raducanu in the second and third rounds, respectively before being defeated by 23rd seed Emma Navarro in the fourth round.

Sabalenka's best performance in singles at Indian Wells came in 2023 when she defeated Evgeniya Rodina, Lesia Tsurenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Coco Gauff, and Maria Sakkari to reach the final. In the championship match, she fell short of securing the title, losing to Elena Rybakina and finished as the runner-up.

