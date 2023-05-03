Aryna Sabalenka lightheartedly answered Serena Williams' question on what has been the most random thought that the Belarusian has had on-court. She responded that she felt weighed down by the burrito she ate the night before her 2023 Madrid Open clash against Mayar Sherif.

Sabalenka had a brief scare against Sherif in the quarter-finals of the 2023 Madrid Open when she lost the first set, 2-6. However, she found her rhythm and rallied back, dominating the next two sets, closing the match 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

In a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, the interviewer stated that he had received a text from tennis legend Serena Williams, who was attending the 2023 MET Gala, posing the question to Sabalenka.

The 24-year-old hesitated before breaking into laughter. With a prompt from the interviewer, Sabalenka responded that she thought about what she had for dinner the previous night and blamed her choice of burrito for her shaky start to the match.

"Oh my God, I need a minute. So I had burritos last night and I was thinking, yeah, definitely burrito didn't help me [laughs]. It's all because of the burrito," she said.

She also asked the interviewer to ask the same question to Serena Williams whenever they spoke next.

"I was wondering what that random thought was for Serena. Could you ask her?" she added.

Aryna Sabalenka set to clash with Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals of Madrid Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka will square off against ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals of the 2023 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka will be looking to recreate her 2021 title win at the tournament. The reigning Australian Open champion made a strong start, defeating Camila Osorio and Mirra Andreeva en route to the quarter-finals against Mayar Sherif where she dropped her first set of the tournament.

Maria Sakkari, meanwhile, upset Paula Badosa in the fourth round before winning a three-set battle against Irina Camila Begu to seal her spot in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open for the first time.

In a post-match interview, Sakkari spoke highly of Sabalenka and felt that playing against the Belarusian on clay might work in her favor.

"We all know she's in top form right now," Sakkari said. "She's the one that is playing the best tennis right now, better than anyone else. Obviously it's not hard court, her favorite surface, but she won this tournament and she's playing very good.I believe I can play good on clay court."

Aryna Sabalenka leads the head-to-head between the two players at 5-3.

