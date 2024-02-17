Aryna Sabalenka has shared a hilarious glimpse into her delightful antics with hitting partner Andrei Vasilevski's daughter.

Sabalenka has been enjoying some well-deserved time off since winning her second consecutive Australian Open title by opting to pull out of the Qatar Open, the first WTA 1000 event of the season. The Belarusian is expected to be back in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, scheduled to commence on February 18.

The World No. 2 has been gearing up for her return to the tour, hitting the practice court with Vasilevski. Amid a break during their training session, Sabalenka took the time to bond with Vasilevski's daughter, gifting her $100. The 25-year-old hilariously revealed that the young girl had a dismayed reaction to receiving "only" that much.

"Only 100???😢😂," she posted on her Instagram story.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also disclosed that Vasilevski's daughter planned to splurge her newfound wealth on lollipops.

"She said she's gonna buy lots of lollipops 🍭," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka enjoys a very heartwarming relationship with Andrei Vasilevski's daughter. She recently shared an adorable glimpse of the young girl posing with her Australian Open trophy, with the caption "my love."

"The way Aryna Sabalenka treats people shows that she has a very big heart" - Former World No. 1 Dinara Safina

Former World No. 1 Dinara Safina recently discussed Aryna Sabalenka's growth as a player, particularly expressing her admiration for the development of the Belarusian's emotional maturity in handling losses.

"I think she changed as a person. She has found a balance where she is happy inside and isn’t struggling emotionally. Even if she loses a match, she’s still smiling and not taking it personal," she said.

"She’s able to understand that she can have a bad day and still give 100% the next match. It’s not killing her from the inside," she added.

Safina lauded the World No. 2 for her unwavering loyalty to her team and willingness to take responsibility when things don't go as planned. The Russian further remarked that Sabalenka's gracious way of dealing with others reflected her "big heart."

"The way she handled herself speaks to her strength of character, how loyal she is to her team. If something has gone wrong, she takes the responsibility. She doesn’t blame others, and I think the way she treats people shows that she has a very big heart," she said.

In other news, Aryna Sabalenka will feature in a star-studded lineup at the Dubai Tennis Championships, alongside Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.