"Aryna Sabalenka knew what she was doing" - Tennis fans react to Elina Svitolina opining Belarusian 'inflamed' situation by waiting for handshake

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the French Open semifinals by defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4. Svitolina continued her refusal to shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The controversy ensued when, at the conclusion of the match, Sabalenka patiently awaited Svitolina at the net for the customary handshake. However, the Ukrainian walked past her without extending her hand, subsequently receiving boos from the crowd.

When asked during a press conference whether she believed Aryna Sabalenka "inflamed" the situation by waiting at the net, Elina Svitolina replied affirmatively, saying:

"Yeah, I think so, unfortunately. I don't know, to be fair, what she was waiting, because my statements were clear enough about the handshake. Secondly, no, it was quite expected. I was expecting that. Whoever in this situation loses, I guess, gets booed, so I was expecting that. It was not a surprise for me."

Elina Svitolina's comments stirred a wave of disappointment among tennis fans, who took to social media to express their rage. One user expressed the opinion that Aryna Sabalenka acted knowingly, suggesting that all Russian and Belarusian players should follow suit and go to the net, prompting the Ukrainians to refuse handshakes consistently.

"I think Aryna knew what she was doing. All the Russians and Belarusians should go to the net. The Ukrainians need to always be the ones to refuse the handshakes. I’m glad that’s over. Time to focus solely on the tennis," the user wrote.

Another account also came to Sabalenka's defense, writing:

"Sabalenka would’ve been even more villainized if she just went to her bench or celebrated per usual after winning or celebrated her victory on court as players usually do AFTER handshakes! I saw it as her affording Svitolina the opportunity to rise above it all."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Tell me you're not tired of Ukraine Athletes at this point

This is so sad. What is Sabalenko have to do with anything going on in Ukraine?And people have the audacity to blame Sabalenko for this mess?

I'm fed up with Ukrainian players having such a bad attitude. I understand the people in Ukraine and their suffering, but if Elina is so supportive of her country she shouldn't be playing tennis in tournaments where Russians and Belorussian are allowed to compete.

Well if she walked away it would be Aryna's statement. Without her at the net there would be no handshake to refuse, it would be Aryna who refused it.

I mean she did what every player do... if she doesnt she would get booed like kasatkina, that's Elinas decision not to shake hands so she should deal with the consequences not aryna (no disrespect for svitolina, i just understand Aryna)

Francesco Fiore @FrancescoFiore_

She respected you, so we don’t care about your statement.

She did what all tennis players do after the match. She respected you, so we don't care about your statement. Stop giving her faults

It's called having manners. Aryna was just waiting to give her space to shake hands with the umpire without running into each other and would have been criticized even more if she had just avoided coming to the net. The girl can't even breath without someone getting offended

"My initial reaction, don't know, was like, 'What are you doing?" - Elina Svitolina

Elina Svitolina in action at the 2023 French Open - Day Eight

Elina Svitolina revealed that when she witnessed Aryna Sabalenka waiting at the net, her initial reaction was one of confusion, as she couldn't comprehend the purpose behind the Belarusian player's action.

"My initial reaction, don't know, was like, what are you doing (smiling)? Because, yeah, all my press conference I say my clear position. So I don't know," Svitolina said.

Svitolina added:

"Maybe she's not on social media during the tournaments, but it is pretty clear. I made multiple statements that I'm not shaking hands, and she played obviously Marta as well the first round. So is quite simple, you know."

