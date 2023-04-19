Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa react hilariously on taking part in a fun guessing game

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa recently reacted hilariously to a fun guessing game in which they participated.

Back in December 2022, the duo competed in the World Tennis League as part of Team Falcons, alongside World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov. They played a game called 'That's what they said' during the tournament.

Badosa and Sabalenka had to guess the name of a song by deciphering what their partner was saying while wearing a headset, so they couldn't hear anything. Sabalenka was attempting to identify the well-known song 'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion, and after receiving numerous hints from Badosa, she eventually succeeded.

Paula Badosa recently shared a video clip of the same on her Instagram story. The Spaniard tagged her colleague and wrote:

"Hahahahahahahahhahhahahaahahhaahahha, @sabalenka_aryna."

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories.

Aryna Sabalenka had a similar reaction, but she chose to express her feelings with emojis instead.

Aryna Sbalenka via Instagram stories.

"I'll just learn (smiling), reset, and start working again from the beginning" - Aryna Sabalenka confident about her clay season campaign

2023 Miami Open - Day 6

Aryna Sabalenka began the year on a high by winning her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open. She maintained her form by reaching the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the final at Indian Wells. However, she was knocked out of the Miami Open quarterfinals and later withdrew from the Charleston Open due to an injury.

Sabalenka will begin her clay-court season against Barbora Krejcikova at the Stuttgart Open. She stated during a press conference during the Miami Open that she would focus solely on herself and not think about social media or the expectations placed on her during the clay-court season.

"Yeah, I think the key would be just to focus on myself, don't think about social media, don't think about the people, expectations. Just focus on myself. Just do my thing, and I believe that if I'm going to play the same level or even better, wins will come. I just have to keep working hard, yeah, keep moving forward," Aryna Sabalenka said.

"There was some tough lessons in the first part of the season. I'll just learn (smiling), reset, and start working again from the beginning. Yeah, do my best to make sure I bring my best tennis on the clay court season," she added.

Paula Badosa is competing in the Stuttgart Open as well. She beat Daria Kasatkina in the first round to advance to the Round of 16, where she will face Cristina Bucsa.

