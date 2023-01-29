Aryna Sabalenka thinks it's "fate" that she won the Australian Open exactly 20 years after her boyfriend made his NHL debut

Aryna Sabalenka is the new 2023 Australian Open champion. After her grand triumph, she stated her belief that it was fate that gave her a Grand Slam title exactly 20 years after her boyfriend Konstantin Kolstov made his NHL debut.

Kolstov is a former professional ice hockey player from Belarus who played for an extended period of 18 years. He is from the same province as Sabalenka, which is Minsk, Belarus.

In addition, Koltsov played briefly for the Pittsburgh Penguins team for three NHL seasons while also representing his native Belarus at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

While it is unclear when exactly the couple began dating, they have been together for quite some time, with the first Instagram image of the two together dating back to June 2021.

Interestingly, Aryna Sabalenka won the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup by defeating reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina exactly 20 years after her boyfriend made his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in 2002, which the Australian Open champion believes was determined by "fate," as she wrote on her Instagram story.

"Fate," she wrote, adding a heart emoticon. (Translated from Russian).

Aryna Sabalenka via her Instagram stories.

Aryna Sabalenka says meeting her boyfriend was the best day of her life before winning the Australian Open 2023

Aryna Sabalenka pictured with her Australian Open trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka revealed in a post-match press conference that meeting her boyfriend was the best day of her life before winning the Australian Open.

"I think when I met my boyfriend. I think he's going to watch this interview, so (blowing kisses). You see, you wanted me to drink (laughter)," Sabalenka said.

The Belarussian then spoke about her match against Elena Rybakina, saying it was the "best" match of her career and that she enjoyed the contest as the Kazakh gave her a tough fight by playing "unbelievable tennis."

"Yeah, I think it's really the best match, I would say it was. She played an unbelievable tennis. I fought so hard to win this one. I think tennis was great. I'm really happy that it wasn't easy match. I really enjoyed this battle," Sabalenka said.

With this victory, Sabalenka became the first player in history to win a Grand Slam while competing under a neutral flag, as all Russian and Belarussian players are required to compete without any national affiliation due to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

She will also move up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings while Rybakina will move up from No. 25 to No. 10.

Poll : 0 votes