Aryna Sabalenka reveals how she really feels about Stuttgart 2R opponent's 'awkward' withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka has shared her thoughts on Anastasia Potapova's withdrawal from the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix ahead of their second-round encounter. The World No. 1 also disclosed how she would spend her unexpected time off in Stuttgart.

Following a first-round bye, Sabalenka was set to square off against Potapova in her opening match at the WTA 500 event. However, the Russian was forced to pull out of the tournament due to an old injury resurfacing after her 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 victory over Clara Tauson. Consequently, the three-time Grand Slam champion advanced to the quarterfinals without playing a match.

During a press conference in Stuttgart, Aryna Sabalenka opened up about how Anastasia Potapova's withdrawal had made her campaign take an "awkward" turn since she would only play her tournament opener on Saturday, April 19. However, the World No. 1 was also worried about Potapova, revealing that she had reached out to the Russian to check on her.

"Yeah, that's a bit awkward, but I was worried if everything is okay with her, so I messaged her and I figure out the situation. I was, like, What are you doing to me? My next match is on Saturday (smiling). Yeah, that's a bit awkward, but yeah, we adjusted a little bit of practice schedule, and I guess that's gym time for me," Sabalenka said.

Despite the delay, Sabalenka expressed excitement for her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, disclosing that she "couldn't wait" to kick off her clay season.

"I'll keep it in mind as motivation" - Aryna Sabalenka opens up about losing three previous Stuttgart finals

Although Aryna Sabalenka hasn't triumphed at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix yet, she has reached the final of the WTA 500 event on three previous occasions. She lost to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and then fell short against Iga Swiatek in both 2022 and 2023.

During the same press conference, Sabalenka humorously remarked about turning her fortunes around as the World No. 1. The 26-year-old also disclosed her intention to take inspiration from her past defeats if she made the final for the fourth time.

"Yeah, you know, I lost three finals against World No. 1s. So I was, like, Okay, I have to do it. I have to come back here as World No. 1. Maybe that's the deal. I don't know. But of course I have it in mind. It was three tough matches. I'll keep it in mind as a motivation. If I make it to the finals, I'll be hungry as never, and I'll be focused as never before," Aryna Sabalenka said.

Following Anastasia Potapova's withdrawal, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Elise Mertens or Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals of the event. If she progresses, the three-time Grand Slam champion could go up against Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

