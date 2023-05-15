Aryna Sabalenka recently took part in a Q&A session, in which she answered various questions from fans, including whether she will be playing at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, how she feels mentally after a loss, and what her last dish would be on death row.

After winning the 2023 Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka took an unexpected loss in the second round of the Italian Open against Sofia Kenin, a match she was a heavy favorite in.

Her fans on Instagram wanted to know how she deals with such losses that come immediately after a big win, as her final victory in Madrid came against World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian responded that the loss was mainly due to her exhaustion, adding that she will simply try to put it behind her by focusing on the upcoming tournament, which, in this case, happens to be the French Open.

"Well... In that match in Rome, I felt exhausted... Now I think it was probably good for me to rest for a few days and start everything over again... Make sure I do a good prep for a Slam and hopefully do well. Trying to stay positive," Sabalenka answered on Instagram.

While the next Grand Slam on her agenda is Roland Garros, after that comes Wimbledon, where she played the semifinals in 2021 but missed in 2022 because of the suspension of Russian and Belarussian players.

The ban has been lifted in 2023, but Sabalenka apparently is not yet 100% sure if she's going to be playing in London.

"Still didn't get my visa to be approved," the 25-year-old from Minsk said, in response to a question about how she is looking forward to playing at Wimbledon again.

Aryna Sabalenka answers whether she will be playing at Wimbledon 2023

Sabalenka also expressed during the Q&A that tennis was her life, when asked how she kept going before she became who she is now.

"Honestly I don't know, I just kept going no matter what, I really wanted to do well... My family was my biggest motivation to keep going. Tennis is my life, I just have no idea what I would do if no tennis".

The final question of the Q&A was different from the rest, as one fan asked her what her last meal would be if she were on death row.

"His lasagna," Aryna Sabalenka answered, tagging her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov in the Instagram story.

Aryna Sabalenka posted a photo on Instagram with her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Aryna Sabalenka will be hoping for a change in fortunes at the worst Grand Slam of her career next

Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Four

Sabalenka has played at least the semifinals of every Grand Slam in singles except at Roland Garros, where she never reached beyond the third round.

She managed to do so in 2020 (lost to Ons Jabeur), 2021 (lost to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and 2022 (lost to Camila Giorgi).

This year, however, she is singing a different tune coming into the French Open, as she's already won three tournaments in the season and has a 29-4 win/loss record since the turn of the new year. The 2023 edition in Paris will be held from May 28 to June 11, where Iga Swiatek is the defending champion.

