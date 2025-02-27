Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts to her delightful time at Nike World Campus in Oregon, Belarusian lovingly responds

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis reacted to glimpses the World No. 1 shared from her visit to the Nike World Campus in Oregon. Sabalenka is the face of the American brand in the tennis world, owing to her on-court skills and off-court persona.

After completing the Asian swing with disappointing campaigns in Qatar and Dubai, Sabalenka traveled to Beaverton, Oregon, to visit the Nike headquarters. She received a grand welcome as banners that read 'Welcome Aryna' were spotted on campus.

Sabalenka visited the facility with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, the founder of OAKBERRY Acai. The Belarusian later shared a carousel of images and videos of her visit on Instagram.

Georgios reacted to it with intriguing emojis, including a loving heart emoji, and Sabalenka also returned the favor.

Comments on Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram post (Image: Instagram @arynasabalenka)

Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios regularly share admiration for each other on social media.

Aryna Sabalenka shared words of love for boyfriend Georgios Frangulis after winning a hat-trick of titles at the China Open

Aryna Sabalenka at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka and her team are a well-knit group. The Belarusian always has kind words for her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and her team during interviews.

Last year, after winning a third consecutive China Open title, the World No. 1 confessed her love for Frangulis and thanked him for being by her side.

"Thank you so much and of course, thank you my beautiful boyfriend for your support. Thank you and I love you," she said.

More recently, however, Sabalenka opened up about the 'greatest love of her life' and it was not her boyfriend. The 26-year-old, who was featured on the cover of Flaunt Magazine, sat down for an interview with the publication. She was asked about the 'greatest love of her life' but before answering tennis, she jokingly warned:

"Don’t tell my boyfriend."

She added:

"I’m so competitive. I am, I mean, aggressive in some ways on the court. It’s quite crazy. You have to be 100% armed, which is really tough to handle, being like that throughout the whole day."

On the court, Sabalenka started the 2025 season in exceptional form, winning the Brisbane International and finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open. However, after receiving first-round byes, she could not do well in Qatar and Dubai.

She was ousted in the second round at the Qatar Open and the third round at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Up next, the World No. 1 will feature at the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells.

