Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios sends elated message to Belarusian after her "crazy" win over Marta Kostyuk in Madrid Open QF

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, expressed his joy at his partner's win over Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Madrid Open. He sent the three-time Grand Slam champion a congratulatory message on Instagram, celebrating her "crazy" victory.

The couple began dating in 2024 and often show their support for each other in their respective careers. Frangulis is regularly spotted in Sabalenka's player's box cheering her on, while she serves as the brand ambassador of Frangulis' brand, Oakberry, a superfood company specializing in acai products.

Frangulis re-shared an Instagram post that captured the World No. 1's winning moment. The picture also displayed the scoreline of 7-6, 7-6 in Sabalenka's favor, to which Frangulis added the message:

"That was crazy meu amor! @arynasabalenka. You f***ing rock."

Screengrab from Georgios Frangulis' Instagram @georgiosfrangulis

Frangulis was previously seen in Sabalenka's player's box at the Miami Open in March. He cheered her on in all her matches at the event leading up to her maiden Miami Open title win.

Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk battled difficult weather conditions during their Madrid Open QF

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 Madrid Open. Image: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka faced difficult windy conditions before rain played spoilsport in their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, April 30.

Kostyuk buckled up after a tightly contested first set that went 7-6 in Sabalenka's favor. She matched her opponent toe-to-toe in the second set and saved a match point. Sabalenka then missed her first serve and requested the chair umpire to halt play as the rain picked up. Once play resumed, there was a little controversy when Kostyuk protested over Sabalenka being given the first serve again by the chair umpire.

Sabalenka eventually closed the match 7-6. 7-6 in her favor. In an on-court interview, she reflected on the weather conditions and how they affected her game.

"That was a battle and the conditions were incredibly tough," Sabalenka said on court after the match. "It wasn't about tennis, it was about the way you handle your emotions. I think I did that really well and I'm super proud I was able to handle myself in such a difficult situation."

Aryna Sabalenka will next clash with Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. On the other side of the draw, Iga Swiatek will face Coco Gauff for a spot in the final.

In case Sabalenka and Swiatek win their respective semifinal matches, the event will see a repeat of its 2023 and 2024 summit clashes. Swiatek came out on top in 2023, while Sabalenka is the defending champion at the event.

