Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios swoons over Belarusian's Oscars look as she poses with $300,000,000-worth Paris Hilton & others

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis dropped a four-emoji reaction to the Belarusian's latest post on social media, which detailed her stunning outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Sabalenka, the reigning World No. 1, wore an elegant crocheted gold dress with a brown leather jacket draped around her shoulders.

Sabalenka looked stunning in the high-profile event that was also attended by legendary tennis player Serena Williams. Aryna Sabalenka, known for her impeccable taste in fashion and style, was seen posing for pictures beside Paris Hilton, a very popular American media personality and businesswoman with a whopping net worth of $300,000,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The Belarusian, a three-time Grand Slam champion, also took pictures with American actress Anna Kendrick at the party that was held in Beverly Hills. Sabalenka took to Instagram to share a collection of pictures from the party, which drew an adorable four-emoji reaction from her boyfriend Frangulis.

He commented:

😍🤯❤️🦖

Screengrab of Georgios Frangulis' comment on Aryna Sabelenka's post. Source: Instagram @arynasabalenka

Frangulis owns a superfood brand called Oakberry and constantly travels around the world with Sabalenka. The Brazilian shares a passion for fitness and is also a motorsport enthusiast. The duo often attend social events together and were recently seen together at luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet's 150th year celebration.

Aryna Sabalenka shares pictures with Andre Agassi and Naomi Osaka in Las Vegas photo dump

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka during the MGM Rewards Slam. Source: Getty

Sabalenka was in action over the weekend as she played in the MGM Rewards Slam on Sunday. Aryna Sabalenka teamed up with American legend Andre Agassi as they beat the team of Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish 10-8 in the exhibition event at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Sabalenka went on to share a photo dump of her memories from the trip, which included pictures of hugs with Agassi and Osaka and her stunning red dress for the after-party.

Sabalenka will be looking for her first title of the year at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. She reached the final of the Australian Open but fell short of a fourth Grand Slam as she lost to Madison Keys. That was followed by a first-round exit at the Qatar Open and a second-round exit at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Having held on to her top spot in the WTA rankings, Aryna Sabalenka will hope to consolidate her position at the top by making a deep run at Indian Wells.

