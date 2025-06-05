"Aryna Sabalenka's playing Iga Swiatek & this is what she’s doing" - Fans baffled by Belarusian showing off her 'happy dance' ahead of French Open SF

Aryna Sabalenka left fans baffled by sharing a 'happy dance' video online a day before her French Open semifinal against Iga Swiatek. This will be the 13th battle between the top WTA stars.

Sabalenka enters the French Open semifinal in fine form after winning three titles in 2025 and holding a 39-6 record. Meanwhile, Swiatek, who has not reached a final since winning the French Open last year, will be hoping to change that with a win against her Belarusian rival.

The pair will face off in the coveted match on Thursday, June 5. A day before the match, Sabalenka shared a dance video on TikTok and captioned it:

"Happy dance, semis tomorrow"

Fans were left baffled by the World No. 1's act just a day before one of the biggest matches of the year.

"She’s playing iga tomorrow and this is what she’s doing. my head HURTS," one fan wrote.

"Dancing on tiktok like i won’t kms if she loses tomorrow," another fan wrote.

"The biggest match of our year is upon us and her ass is jumping around a hotel room on TikTok 😭😪" a third fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Aryna Sabalenka's dance video ahead of her French Open semifinal.

"She’s the funniest ever I swear🤣 Fans are stressing hard af and here she comes 💃💃💃💃" one fan wrote.

"Sabalenka training hard for tomorrow," another fan wrote.

"I'm nervous about my favorite's game tomorrow. The favorite that I support:" yet another fan added (translated from Portuguese).

This will be the 11th time Swiatek and Sabalenka will face off in a semifinal or a final. The last time they faced each other in a match before one of those stages was the quarterfinal in Doha in 2022.

"It will be a tough match but I am happy for the challenge" - Iga Swiatek ahead of the French Open SF against Aryna Sabalenka

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka at the 2025 French Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek spoke about her 2025 French Open semifinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka.

"Against Aryna it is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I have to do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. She is having a great season....I will not lie, it will be a tough match but I am happy for the challenge," she added," Iga Swiatek said (via Sky Sports).

Swiatek has dropped just one set on the way to the semifinal. She defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina and 13th seed Elina Svitolina to set up a tie against the World No. 1. Meanwhile, Sabalenka has not dropped a set yet as she went on to defeat eighth seed Qinwen Zheng and 16th seed Amanda Anisimova.

This will be the 13th encounter between Swiatek and Sabalenka, with the Pole leading their head-to-head 8-4. On clay, the World No. 5 leads the head-to-head 5-1. The winner of their match will face the winner of Coco Gauff vs. Lois Boisson in the final.

