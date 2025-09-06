Aryna Sabalenka will be 'hurt really bad' if she loses to Amanda Anisimova: Patrick Mouratoglou explains why US Open final is momentous for WTA No. 1

The current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, has advanced to the finals of the 2025 US Open tournament after defeating World No. 4 Jessica Pegula in the semifinal round. The former coach of Serena Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, has recently shared his thoughts on the significance of Sabalenka's US Open final match against Amanda Anisimova and its aftermath if she loses.Aryna Sabalenka, the winner of 20 WTA Tour singles and six doubles titles, defeated former World No. 6 Czech player Marketa Vondrousova, former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez, among others, to reach the finals of the decorated US Open.Aryna Sabalenka will compete against Anisimova for the tenth time at the US Open final, with the latter leading head-to-head 6-3 as per the WTA Tennis. In their last match, the semi-final of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sabalenka was defeated by Anisimova.During his recent Instagram post, the former coach of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas, among others, Patrick Mouratoglou, shared his thoughts on the importance of Sabalenka's final match against Anisimova. He further shared the consequences if the Minsk, Belarus, native loses the match.&quot;Pressure will be big. There is more on the line than just a Grand Slam title. For Aryna (Sabalenka), it's a very, very important match because she's lost in the final of the Australian Open against Madison Keys. She lost in the final of Roland Garros against Coco (Gauff).&quot;He continued,&quot;But mentally, the way she processed during the final cost her the final two times. So it's a great occasion for her to break that problem and sort it out. If she does, I think it's going to help her tremendously in the next seasons and probably she will be able to win many more majors. If the same scenario happens again, it's going to hurt her really bad.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSabalenka was set to compete in the revamped US Open mixed doubles championship, but could not, as her partner for the tournament, Grigor Dimitrov, had suffered a pectoral muscle injury.Aryna Sabalenka leads her 2025 season with both triumphs and defeatsAryna Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Day 12 - Source: GettyAryna Sabalenka began her 2025 season by winning the Brisbane International title, and competed in the finals of major tournaments, the Australian Open and French Open, which she lost to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, respectively.She won the 2025 Miami Open by defeating Jessica Pegula in straight sets, but lost the finals of the Indian Wells Open to the rising Russian star, Mirra Andreeva. Sabalenka also faced defeat at the Stuttgart Open final to Jelena Ostapenko.Sabalenka has won 55 tour-level matches this year, including 22 wins at major tournaments. Furthermore, she has won 38 of her last 40 major hard-court matches, according to the official site of the US Open.