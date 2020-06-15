Ashleigh Barty joins Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal in expressing doubts about US Open

Barty, the women's World No. 1, said she is eager to play but not at the cost of safety of her team.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty agrees with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal about the risks involved in playing the US Open this year. Barty said that she is eager to return to the court, but she is not sure about her participation in the New York Slam.

Communicating with The Associated Press via email, Ashleigh Barty echoed the concerns that 2019 US Open champion Rafael Nadal and men's World No. 1 Novak Djokovic had expressed a few days ago. Rafael Nadal had stated that if the Grand Slam were happening right now, he wouldn't travel to the United States. Novak Djokovic meanwhile had subtly hinted that he might miss the US Open this year because of the 'extreme' restrictions.

The tennis world has seen different reactions to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's statements over the last week. While Nick Kyrgios and Caroline Wozniacki backed them up, the likes of Danielle Collins and Dan Evans voiced their opposition against the top two players. And now, one of the biggest names in the sport has spoken up about the issue as well.

When asked about her US Open 2020 status, Ashleigh Barty responded:

"I have concerns too. I understand the tournaments are eager to run, but keeping everyone safe has to be the priority."

Barty conceded that she was keenly waiting for the season to resume, but the 2019 French Open winner considers health and safety more important than playing tennis.

Ashleigh Barty won the French Open last year

"I can't wait to get back out there and play, but we have to make sure it's safe to do so first, not just for me but for my team," the 2020 Australian Open semifinalist said.

Tennis has resumed in Europe, with the Generali Austrian Pro Series and Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour. Rafael Nadal has also resumed training at his academy, and is expected to participate in one of the upcoming exhibitions.

However, the coronavirus pandemic situation has not improved much in the US, so the players are very hesitant to visit the country.

The US Tennis Association will likely meet this week to decide the future of the upcoming Grand Slam.

Barty also spoke about her goals for the rest of the year, and signed off with the following statement:

"It's tough to set goals, that's for sure, (when) we still don't really know what the rest of the year will look like, there is so much out of our control. When we have some certainty on the rest of the year, my team and I will sit down and set a few tennis goals."