“Ask me next time in the locker room and I’ll show it to you”- Grigor Dimitrov jokes about his 'perfect' smell post-matches

Grigor Dimitrov has jokingly revealed how he maintains a "perfect" smell post matches.

Dimitrov answered questions from players such as Novak Djokovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Tommy Paul and Alexander Bublik as part of a video by ATP Tour socials.

Bublik took the opportunity to ask a question that had been on his mind for a while. The Kazakh asked Dimitrov about how he manages to smell good after playing matches.

"Grigor, I always wanted to ask you, honestly, I was thinking for 5 minutes. We played against each other a lot, I guess six times and every time we’re shaking hands you smell beautiful. You always smell perfect. What’s your perfume and how can you keep it up? Are you spraying yourself during the matches? Because we honestly played like six times, it's always perfect, you know? It's always like it’s a dinner night. So please share your secrets with us," Bublik asked.

Dimitrov was left in splits and joked that whenever he played against Bublik, it felt like a date. The Bulgarian said most of the duo's matches were scheduled in the morning which helped as well.

"Alex, man, when we are on the court, you know, it’s a date. Bit a rough one, but I am glad that I smell good, I think it’s very important. And I also think the majority of times we played in the morning so I guess that helps a lot. Honestly, I slept, like, five hours," Dimitrov said.

Dimitrov also revealed that he had many perfumes and that he would show the Kazakh his perfume in the locker room.

"I have too many different perfumes, many different ones. So ask me next time in the locker room and I’ll show it to you," he added.

Grigor Dimitrov can't live without his perfume

Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte Carlo Masters

In an interview with New York Magazine- The Strategist in 2023, Grigor Dimitrov picked Korloff Iris Dore Eau de Parfum as one of the nine things he cannot live without.

The Bulgarian said that he likes to experiment with various scents and has even dabbled in women's perfumes.

"I like to experiment with different scents. There were times I even used women’s perfumes, and nobody could actually could tell," Grigor Dimitrov said.

The World No. 10 explained that Korloff's perfume smelled woody and smokey and that the smell changed after a little while.

"It’s woody and smokey and has like a Palo Santo note, but it changes its smell from when you put it on after five, ten minutes and then to an hour or two, and especially when you start sweating," he continued.

Dimitrov also mentioned that many players have been asking him about the perfume in the locker room.

"Now a lot of the players are always around me in the locker room, always checking out what other scents I’m going to pull out. I’m like, “Guys, stop. I’m not going to tell you anymore," he added.

