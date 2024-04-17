"My son asked to get one, I said no"- Novak teases Grigor Dimitrov about his love of bracelets, jokingly tells him off for influencing Stefan

Grigor Dimitrov recently participated in a light-hearted Q&A session where he responded to questions asked by other players on the ATP tour. The questions were informal and casual, with the Bulgarian answering several questions about his life and lifestyle.

The Q&A session consisted of some prominent players including Novak Djokovic, Tommy Paul, Alexander Bublik, Hubert Hurcakz, and Felix Auger Aliassame.

Djokovic asked the Bulgarian about the latter's affinity towards Van Cleef bracelets.

"All right Grigor, we know that you are a great fan of the Van Cleef bracelets. How many of those you got?" asked Djokovic.

To which Dimitrov cheekily replied that he had more Van Cleef bracelets than what the Serb could wear on his wrist.

"Novak, more than you can put on your wrist, man. I am a big fan of the Van Cleefs" Dimitrov replied.

Djokovic then brought up how he was not in favor of his son, Stefan wearing the Van Cleef bracelets.

"Oh, by the way, my son asked to get one and I said no you're not going to wear a Van Cleef bracelet at nine years old. He's like but then why Dimitrov is wearing?" said Djokovic.

Djokovic went on to remark how Dimitrov's love for Van Cleef bracelets had made him a topic of discussion in the Serb's household.

"So just to let you know, you've been the talk of the house."

Djokovic is still the number one in the world, but Dimitrov has more points than the Serb in the 2024 season.

As per the latest ATP rankings update, Novak Djokovic has begun an unprecedented 421st week as the top male tennis player in the world. At the age of 36, the Serb has also attained the accolade of being the oldest player to hold the World No.1 ranking in the ATP history.

However, Grigor Dimitrov has amassed more points than the Serbian in the 2024 season. The Bulgarian has made it to three event finals including a title at the Brisbane International where he defeated Holger Rune in the final.

Dimitrov has also made it to the finals of the Open 13 Provence and the Miami Open, where he lost to Ugo Humbert and Jannik Sinner, respectively.

On the other hand, Djokovic has yet to make a final appearance this season, having made it to the semi-finals at the Australian Open as well as the Monte-Carlo Masters. At both events, the Serb was the top seed.

On the court, however, Djokovic has a dominant head-to-head record against Dimitrov, with the Serb leading 12-1. The only victory for Dimitrov came in the 2013 Madrid Open.

