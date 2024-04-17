"I fought, I held, but he cut it through with something very sharp" - Grigor Dimitrov recalls 'painful' experience of having his watch stolen

Grigor Dimitrov recently recalled the horrific incident that led to the Bulgarian's watch being stolen during the 2023 Barcelona Open.

On April 14, 2023, Dimitrov's $76000 watch was stolen while he was driving back from a practice session before the 2023 Barcelona Open.

Recently, in a video for ATP Tour socials, Dimitrov answered questions posed by fellow players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Bublik, Tommy Paul, Felix Auger- Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz.

Tommy Paul asked him to explain how his watch got stolen. The American however acknowledged that it might be a sore subject for him.

"My question for Grigor is I want to explain to everyone how he got his watch stolen. I know it's probably a sore subject, but I feel like the people should know," Paul said.

Dimitrov sarcastically thanked him for reminding him about the painful memory. He explained how a motorcycle clipped his rear-view mirror and as he tried to readjust it, a guy grabbed his hand.

"Tommy, thank you for reminding me of this painful moment. Long story short, I was in my car, a guy with a motorcycle came through, clipped my mirror the other way, and as soon as I took my hand out to fix my mirror, a guy from the back came, grabbed my hand and tried to get the watch away from me," Grigor Dimitrov said (at 2:30).

He continued to explain that he tried to fight back but the robber cut the watch and escaped. The World No. 10 was thankful that he was left unharmed.

"I fought; I held my watch but then he cut it through with something very sharp. Luckily nothing happened to my hand but that’s how he snatched it away. I hope you’re satisfied with this answer," he continued.

Dimitrov then cheekily showed off his new watch and said:

"I got another one."

On April 4, 2024, Sebastian Korda became a victim of a robbery as he was robbed of his €300,000 watch ahead of the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters. Fortunately, he escaped unharmed.

Grigor Dimitrov gave 2024 Barcelona Open a miss after having a good start to the season

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

Grigor Dimitrov's last experience at the Barcelona Open was less than ideal. On a personal front, he became a victim of robbery. Professionally, he won his second-round match against Emilio Gómez but had to give a walkover due to an illness in the third round to Alex de Minaur. This year, the Bulgarian did not feature in the tournament.

The Bulgarian has had a very good start to the year, winning a title at Brisbane International. At the Australian Open, he lost to Nuno Borges in the third round. He then reached the final at Marseille and the semifinal at the Rotterdam Open.

Dimitrov also reached the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters. He followed it up with a final at the 2024 Miami Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. The World No. 10 was last seen at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, losing a close encounter to Holger Rune in the fourth round.

Grigor Dimitrov would next play at the 2024 Madrid Open.

