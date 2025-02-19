"Asking for a repeat of Monica Seles event" - Fans "terrified" as WTA issues statement on Emma Raducanu and stalker threat in Dubai

The recent security incident involving Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships has left fans deeply concerned about player safety in women’s tennis. Many fans drew comparisons to the stabbing incident of Monica Seles in Hamburg back in 1993.

Ad

During her match against Karolina Muchova in the second round in Dubai, Emma Raducanu appeared visibly distressed, struggling to breathe and eventually breaking down in tears. She even sought refuge behind the umpire’s chair. However, the Brit continued to play after the difficult scenes and she put up a strong fight against the 14th seed but fell 6-7(6), 4-6.

The situation stemmed from an unsettling encounter with a man who had "exhibited fixated behavior" towards Raducanu in a public area the day before. He was later spotted in the first few rows during her match, prompting tournament officials to intervene and eject him.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The WTA issued a statement confirming that the individual would be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment, reaffirming that player safety remains a top priority.

Many fans immediately drew comparisons to Monica Seles, who was infamously stabbed by a fan of her rival Steffi Graf during a match in Hamburg in 1993. The attack, which came at a time when Seles was the dominant force in women’s tennis, changed the sport forever, raising urgent concerns about player safety.

Ad

Fans now fear that history could repeat itself, as female players continue to deal with stalking, harassment, and abuse—both online and in person.

"Ah terrifying. Especially because of what happened to Seles. I’m sure in that moment the threat felt very real for her. I’m glad that she was shown support by her opponent. Nice to see that kindness extended in that moment," one fan wrote.

Ad

"From stalkers to abuse from degenerate gamblers, too much shit for WTA players to deal with. Seems like the organization is asking for a repeat of the Monica Seles event," another fan wrote.

Comment byu/Subject-Snow-7608 from discussion intennis Expand Post

Ad

"I've always been a bit surprised by how relaxed security is at tennis events, even at a major like the US Open. I really hope players can feel safe around fans but I totally understand if a player like Emma does not want to interact with fans anymore," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more concerned fan reactions regarding Emma Raducanu's distressing situation.

Ad

"Broke my heart when I saw Emma trying to hide behind the umpire chair :((" one fan wrote.

"I can’t even imagine the anxiety and panic. I hope she’s doing okay. It’s crazy how often this happens to female players 😔😔" another fan wrote.

"This makes me so sad for Emma. Hope she’s doing alright. These situations are occurring way too often in women’s sports!" yet another fan wrote.

Ad

The WTA statement noted that it is actively coordinating with Emma Raducanu and her team to support her well-being

Emma Raducanu at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

In its statement after the incident involving Emma Raducanu, the WTA reaffirmed its commitment to working with tournaments and security teams globally to ensure a safe environment for all players.

Ad

"Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support. We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players," the WTA's statement read.

Emma Raducanu lost three first-round matches in a row before she finally pulled off a win against Maria Sakkari in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Brit now has three wins out of eight matches so far in the 2025 season, with her best performance being reaching the third round of the Australian Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback