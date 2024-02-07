"Athletes should learn to appreciate achievements" - Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz encourages players to reduce focusing on earnings

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, recently encouraged athletes to savor victorious moments instead of focusing solely on financial gains.

Abramowicz has been a constant presence in Swiatek's corner since 2019. During their partnership, the 22-year-old has secured three French Open titles and a US Open title.

On Monday, January 5, following the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the WTA took to Instagram to post a meme featuring American indie supergroup boygenius and Taylor Swift celebrating their Grammy Awards win. In the image, Jack Antonoff stands beside them with his own Grammy Award, seemingly indifferent to their euphoria.

“Celebrating a WTA title,” said the text in front of Taylor Swift and boygenius bad members. “Realizing you have a flight to catch in 45 mins,” said the text in front of Jack Antonoff.

Abramowicz responded to the post in the comments section by acknowledging that performance psychology can shed light on the message conveyed by the meme. She emphasized that athletes should learn to appreciate moments of achievement and not solely concentrate on earnings.

“Well and performance psychology can say one thing or two about it. Athletes should learn to appreciate achievement moment and not only focus on earning process,” Daria Abramowicz commented

“Communication is different than with a therapist: Daria and I know each other well,” - Iga Swiatek on her relationship with her psychologist

In an interview from November 2023, Iga Swiatek discussed her relationship with her psychologist Abramowicz and stated that her team had been a significant source of support over the years.

Speaking to WP SportoweFakty, the World No.1 said that her psychologist's support extended beyond managing emotions on the court, and included various aspects of their everyday life as well.

"Our cooperation does not only concern controlling emotions on the court or implementing mental training, but also in everyday life, communication is different than with a therapist you see once every two weeks. Daria and I know each other well, but as a professional she wouldn't let it affect our work," Iga Swiatek said.

The Polish star added that she spent a lot of time with her team during the year and that it was inevitable that her work and life intersected.

"We set session times and work through specific things. It doesn't change the fact that we can eat dinner together or watch something. Sometimes elements of work appear between sessions. I'm on tour almost all year round, so I spend time with each of my [members] not only on the court or in the gym. My team is a huge source of support," she said.