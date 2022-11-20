ATP Finals 2022 final, Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud will square off in the title round of the 2022 ATP Finals on Sunday.

Djokovic scored wins over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev to remain unbeaten during the group stage. In the semifinals, he defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) to reach his eighth final here. He is gunning for his record-tying sixth title which will put him on par with Roger Federer.

It'll also make him the oldest champion in the history of the ATP Finals. This is the Serb's first final here since 2018, with 2015 being the last time he laid his hands on the winner's trophy.

Ruud started with wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz but lost his final group tie against Rafael Nadal. Still, he made it to the semifinals for the second straight year. The Norwegian then defeated Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-4 to reach his maiden final at the year-end championship. He has now achieved yet another milestone in a memorable season.

The two have faced off thrice before, with Djokovic winning every encounter in straight sets, including their most recent one at the 2022 Italian Open. The former World No. 1 is on the cusp of creating once again but needs to overcome one last obstacle.

Both players have been in great form over the past week, so an exciting final is on the cards. Here are all the details regarding their upcoming showdown and where one can catch all the action:

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud match schedule

The championship round between Djokovic and Ruud will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Sunday.

Date: November 20, 2022.

Time: Not before 7 pm local time, 6 pm GMT, 1 pm ET and 11:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the ATP Finals live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

