ATP Finals 2023 TV schedule today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 5

Semifinal spots are up for grabs on Day 5 of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal from the tournament has resulted in Hubert Hurkacz stepping in for him. The Greek played for a few minutes against Holger Rune on Tuesday, but was unable to continue due to an injury.

Given the situation, Hurkacz has no chance of making it out of the group stage, but the other three players still have a fighting shot. The Pole could play spoilsport and dent Novak Djokovic's odds of advancing further.

The Serb lost to Jannik Sinner in three sets on Tuesday, which snapped his 19-match winning streak. The Italian, on the other hand, remains unbeaten in the tournament so far and extended his winning streak to eight.

Sinner will take on Rune in his final group tie. A win would obviously be beneficial for both players, but their fate also depends on the result of the Djokovic-Hurkacz match. With no tie being a dead rubber, this will be a fight to the finish.

With that, here's a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the tournament:

Schedule for Day 5 of ATP Finals 2023

Centre Court

Starting at 12 noon local time: (1) Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek vs (4) Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (9) Hubert Hurkacz (Alt)

Not before 6:30 pm local time: (5) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs (7) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Not before 9 pm local time: (4) Jannik Sinner vs (8) Holger Rune

ATP Finals 2023 TV Schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 12 noon local time Round-Robin (Men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch ATP Finals 2023?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the action on the fifth day in Turin live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches of the year-end tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches in Turin will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the ATP Finals in Turin live on TSN.

Australia: All matches at the year-end tournament will be telecast on beIN Sports for Australian viewers.

India: Indian viewers can watch all the live action in Turin on SONY LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ATP Finals 2023: Match Timings

The first match on the fifth day will take place at 12 noon local time on Centre Court. Here's a look at the starting times in your respective countries:

Country Date Start time USA November 16, 2023 06:00 am ET Canada November 16, 2023 06:00 am ET UK November 16, 2023 11:00 am GMT India November 16, 2023 4:30 pm IST

