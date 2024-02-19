ATP rankings update: Career-highs for Jannik Sinner, Alex de Minaur as Novak Djokovic stays World No. 1

Jannik Sinner broke into the top 3 of the ATP rankings as Novak Djokovic stayed World No. 1 in the list, which was updated on Monday (February 19).

The Italian, who lifted his second title of the season at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, added 200 points to his tally of 8,070 to overtake Daniil Medvedev in the rankings ladder.

Also reaching a career-high was Alex De Minaur, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the Rotterdam final. The Aussie earned 240 points to jump two places from No. 11 to No. 9 with 3,210 points, just ahead of Taylor Fritz’s 3,065.

With no points to defend last week, Djokovic enjoyed his stay at the World No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

The Serb’s 9,855 points put him in a comfortable position ahead of No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who dropped 150 points after underperforming at the Argentina Open last week.

The top seed at the tournament, Alcaraz fell short in the semifinals against Chilean Nicholas Jarry. He now has 9,105 points to his name.

Andrey Rublev (No. 5 with 5,105 points), Alexander Zverev (No. 6 with 5,030 points), Holger Rune (No. 7 with 3,700 points) and Hubert Hurkacz (No. 8 with 3,600 points) round out the top-10 of the ATP rankings.

Stefanos Tsitsipas slipped out of the elite bracket, dropping from No. 10 to No. 11 courtesy of De Minaur’s exploits in Rotterdam. His exit from the top 10 means that there are no players with a single-handed backhand at the top of the game for the first time in the history of ATP rankings.

Facundo Diaz Acosta joins fellow title winner Jannik Sinner as big mover in ATP rankings

Facundo Diaz Acosta with the Argentina Open tophy.

Facundo Diaz Acosta, who stunned Nicholas Jarry in the Argentina Open final, was the biggest mover in the top-100 ATP rankings this week.

The first-time champion frog-leaped 28 places to go up from No. 87 to No. 58 for a new career-high ranking. As many as 230 of his total 907 points came from his run in Buenos Aires last week.

Also reaching new career highs were No. 21-ranked Alexander Bublik, No. 40 Jordan Thompson, No. 44 Marcos Giron, No. 45 Alexander Shevchenko, No. 69 Flavio Cobolli and No. 87 Jurij Rodionov.

It was not a good week for everyone as the likes of Max Purcell and Miomir Kecmanovic dropped over 10 spots each to fall out of the top 50 and be placed at No. 51 and 54 respectively.

Mackenzie McDonald also slipped 12 spots down to No. 61, while Yoshihito Nishioka and Bernabe Zapata Miralles dropped seven and 15 spots to be ranked No. 84 and No. 93 respectively.

