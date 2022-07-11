ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev holds on to World No. 1 spot, Novak Djokovic slips to No. 7 despite defending his Wimbledon title | June 11, 2022

The COVID-19 pandemic messed up the ATP rankings for quite some time. Just as they were starting to get back to normal, the ATP's decision to strip Wimbledon of its ranking points has once again created chaos. It does not reflect the current status quo following the tournament. As such, all movement in this week's rankings is due to points from previous editions dropping off.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev occupy the top two spots, with the Russian remaining in pole position for yet another week. Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz moved up a spot each to No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.

Novak Djokovic slips four places to No. 7 despite defending his Wimbledon crown. Had points been awarded like usual, he would've been steady at No. 3. If the Serb doesn't compete at the US Open, he's likely to drop out of the top 10. Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner round out the top 10 at No. 8, No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Cameron Norrie would've jumped back into the top 10 after his semifinal showing at the All England Club, but only moved up a spot to No. 11. Last year's runner-up, Matteo Berrettini, couldn't even compete this time as he tested positive for COVID prior to the tournament. He drops by four places to No. 15.

Roger Federer falls out of ATP rankings

Roger Federer at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Roger Federer's now year-long hiatus due to injury has resulted in him dropping out of the ATP rankings altogether. Prior to this year's Wimbledon, he was ranked 97th with 600 points. With those points now dropping off following the conclusion of the tournament, the Swiss has no points to his name and is unranked at the moment.

Nevertheless, Federer will be able to use his "protected ranking" to enter tournaments upon his comeback. Given his status as a legend of the sport, wildcards will also be easily available to him.

Other players whose rankings have taken a huge hit this week are Cristian Garin and David Goffin. Both reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals, but slipped down 13 spots to No. 56 and No. 71 respectively.

Marton Fucsovics, last year's quarterfinalist who lost in the first round this year, plummets to No. 97 in this week's rankings, a fall of 38 places.

