ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev takes over World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud reach new career-highs | 13 June 2022

Daniil Medvedev takes over the World No. 1 spot in this week's ATP rankings. The Russian will begin his fourth week atop the rankings.

Medvedev's rise comes after Novak Djokovic failed to defend his title at the French Open. With points from last year's edition dropping off this week, the Serb has slipped down a couple of places to No. 3.

This marks the first time since 2003 that no member of the Big 3 of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is present in the top two of the rankings. The Serb has spent a total of 373 weeks as the World No. 1 and is just a few weeks short of equaling Steffi Graf's record tally of 377 weeks.

However, with the ATP not awarding any points for Wimbledon this year, he's set to lose 2000 points for sure, making his climb back to the top spot more difficult.

Alexander Zverev has reached a career-high ranking of No. 2 this week. The German, however, is set to be out of action for the foreseeable future. Zverev sustained an injury during his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

As for Nadal, he remains steady at No. 4. Casper Ruud, the runner-up in Paris, has risen up a spot to No. 5 in this week's ATP rankings, a new career-high for the Norwegian. Stefanos Tsitsipas is down a spot to No. 6.

Carlos Alcaraz (No. 7), Andrey Rublev (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Matteo Berrettini (No. 10) held on to their places from last week.

Andy Murray back in top 50 of ATP rankings

Andy Murray at the 2022 Boss Open in Stuttgart.

Andy Murray had a good week at the Boss Open, where he finished as the runner-up. He put up a tough fight against Berrettini in the final, but lost in three sets. Nevertheless, Murray has jumped 21 spots in this week's ATP rankings to No. 47, his highest ranking since 2018.

Murray's compatriot Jack Draper made his top 100 debut this week at No. 99. The British youngster is a player to watch out for. Draper has won four Challenger titles this year and is looking to make an impact on the ATP tour next.

Tim van Rijthoven had a fairytale run to the Libema Open title last week. The Dutch player hadn't won a match at the ATP level entering the tournament. However, he went on to defeat Auger-Aliassime in the semifinals and Medvedev in the final to win his maiden ATP title.

Van Rijthoven inched closer to the top 100 in this week's rankings, jumping 99 places to No. 106.

