ATP Rankings update: Indian Wells champion Jack Draper cracks the top 10, Novak Djokovic back in the top 5 while Jannik Sinner leads the list

There's plenty of shake-up in this week's ATP rankings due to the conclusion of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells on Sunday, March 16. Jack Draper comfortably beat Holger Rune 6-2, 6-2 in the final to capture his maiden Masters 1000 title. He surged into the top 10 for the first time as a result, rising to a new career high ranking of No. 7.

Draper became the fifth British man to reach the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He beat two top five players en route to the title, No. 4 Taylor Fritz in the fourth round and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The latter was the two-time defending champion as well. Both of them maintain their spots in the latest rankings update.

Jannik Sinner also stays atop the summit despite currently serving a three-month ban. No. 2 Alexander Zverev has failed to capitalize during his absence and bowed out in the second round at Indian Wells. Novak Djokovic, who also lost at the same stage in the California desert, still managed to jump a couple of spots to No. 5.

This pushed Casper Ruud down a rung to No. 6, mainly because of his failure to defend quarterfinal points from a year ago. Last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the semifinals this time, and slipped two places to No. 8 in this week's ATP rankings. Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas each fell down a spot to No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Arthur Fils and Brandon Nakashima among the players to attain new career highs in this week's ATP rankings

Arthur Fils at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Arthur Fils and Brandon Nakashima both enjoyed a strong showing at Indian Wells. The former advanced to the last eight for the first time at a Masters 1000 tournament, while the latter did the same with his first fourth-round finish. As a result, both of them rose to new career highs in this week's ATP rankings.

Fils rose by three places to No. 18 and Nakashima climbed up a rung to No. 32. Teen sensation Joao Fonseca was sent packing by eventual champion Jack Draper in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. He entered a Challenger tournament as the Masters tournament entered its second week.

Fonseca won the title, his third at the Challenger level. Consequently, he moved up 20 spots to No. 60, a new career peak for him. Fellow teenage star Learner Tien also unlocked a new high for himself, rising by two spots to No. 66.

Alexandre Muller (No. 41), Zizou Bergs (No. 51), Quentin Halys (No. 57), Raphael Collignon (No. 91), and Nishesh Basavareddy (No. 100) are the other players to improve upon their previous career-best rankings this week.

To view the latest ATP rankings, click here.

