ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 365th week as World No. 1 as top 10 remains unchanged, Nick Kyrgios and David Goffin make huge leaps | 11 April 2022

Novak Djokovic continues to reign atop the newly released ATP rankings, starting a record 365th week as the World No. 1.

With 8,420 points, he has a slender lead of 10 points over second-ranked Daniil Medvedev. But the Russian will be out of action for the next few weeks, so the 20-time Major champion has an opportunity to extend his lead.

Except for Felix Auger-Aliassime, none of the top 10 players competed in any tournament last week. The Canadian participated in the Grand Prix Hassan II, but lost in the second round and didn't gain enough points. As such, the top 10 remains unchanged from the past week.

Alexander Zverev (No. 3), Rafael Nadal (No. 4) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (No. 5) remain steady in the top five of the ATP rankings. The Greek is the defending champion at the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters and an early loss could see him drop considerable points next week.

Matteo Berrettini (No. 6) and Casper Ruud (No. 7) maintain their career-high rankings. Andrey Rublev (No. 8), Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Cameron Norrie (No. 10) close out the top 10.

Carlos Alcaraz is on the cusp of making his top 10 debut. Currently ranked 11th with 3320 points, he's just 120 points behind Norrie. A good showing in Monte Carlo could result in him usurping the Brit as soon as next week.

Reilly Opelka, who won the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships, returns to his career-high ranking of number 17. Runner-up John Isner also leapt four spots to be ranked 23rd.

David Goffin makes top 50 return in ATP rankings, Nick Kyrgios also makes significant jump

David Goffin at the 2022 Miami Open.

David Goffin, who won his sixth career title at the Grand Prix Hassan II, is the biggest mover of the week in the ATP rankings. The former World No. 7 jumped 27 spots from 74th to 47th. Runner-up Alex Molcan also climbed 15 places to be ranked 50th.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has had a fine streak of results in the US over the last few weeks. He reached the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, followed by a fourth-round showing in Miami. This pushed him back into the top 100 of the rankings.

The Australian reached the semifinals in Houston last week, as a result of which he jumped 17 spots to be ranked 77th.

18-year old Holger Rune, who won the ATP Challenger in Sanremo, reached a new career-high ranking of No. 79 with the title. After winning the title, the teenager rushed to Monte Carlo to compete in the qualifying rounds. Rune successfully booked his spot in the main draw and is set to square off against Alsan Karatsev.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra