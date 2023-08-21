ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic closes in on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune reaches new career high | August 21, 2023

The newest set of ATP rankings were released on Monday, August 21, and Novak Djokovic finds himself within touching distance of the World No. 1 ranking.

The Serb won the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati for the third time after beating Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4) in a thrilling final that lasted three hours and 50 minutes. While Djokovic was not able to regain the World No. 1 ranking, the gap between him (9795) and Alcaraz (9815) is only 20 points now.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev remained third, while Holger Rune reached a new career-best ranking of fourth. This is despite Rune's second-round exit in Cincinnati.

Casper Ruud also suffered a second-round elimination at the Masters 1000 event, but managed to climb two spots up to fifth in the ATP rankings. A key reason behind this was Stefanos Tsitsipas' inability to defend his runner-up points from last year. He suffered a Round of 16 exit in Cincinnati and dropped to seventh.

Alexander Zverev did well to reach the semifinals in Cincinnati and this saw him jump five spots up to 12th in the ATP rankings. The German is currently 380 points behind World No. 10 Frances Tiafoe. The other Cincinnati semifinalist, Hubert Hurkacz, rose three spots up to 17th.

Adrian Mannarino reached the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament and this saw him move nine spots up to a career-best 23rd in the rankings. Another player who attained a career-best ranking was Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is currently 21st.

Borna Coric suffers huge drop in the ATP rankings following disappointing title defense in Cincinnati

Borna Coric in action at the Western & Southern Open

Borna Coric had a disappointing title defense in Cincinnati as he lost in the third round. The Croat thus dropped from 16th to 29th in the ATP rankings.

Meanwhile, Alexei Popyrin entered the main draw of the Western & Southern Open as a lucky loser and went on to reach the quarterfinals. The Aussie's run saw him move up to a career-best 40th.

Popyrin's compatriot Max Purcell also made it to the last eight of the Masters 1000 event. The 25-year-old was the best mover in the Top 100 of the ATP rankings as he climbed 23 spots up to 47th.

Pedro Cachin was the worst mover in the Top 100 as he slipped 17 places down to 66th.

