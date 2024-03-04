ATP Rankings update: Novak Djokovic leads the list, Dubai champion Ugo Humbert inches closer to the top 10 as Casper Ruud re-enters the region

Novak Djokovic commenced his 415th as the World No. 1 in the newly released ATP rankings. He has 9,675 points to his name at the moment but has a chance to improve his tally with a good run at the Indian Wells Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner follow the Serb as the No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. The latter has a chance to reach a new career high in the next fortnight.

Sinner has 8,270 points at present while Alcaraz has 8,805 points. There's only a gap of 535 points between the two. The Spaniard is the defending champion at Indian Wells, while the Italian is defending semifinal points at the venue.

Should Sinner make it further than Alcaraz in the tournament, he'll surpass him to be ranked as the new No. 2 player. Daniil Medvedev remains steady at No. 4 in this week's ATP rankings.

Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev trade places to be ranked No. 5 and No. 6 respectively. Holger Rune follows them at No. 7, with Hubert Hurkacz up next at No. 8.

Casper Ruud returns to the top 10 this week as he rose by two spots to No. 9. He finished as the runner-up at the Mexican Open over the weekend. He lost to Alex de Minaur in the final, who despite a successful title defense, slipped a place to No. 10 this week.

Ugo Humbert defeated Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win the Dubai Tennis Championships, his sixth ATP title. He now continues his march towards the top 10 as he jumped four places from No. 18 to No. 14, a new career peak for him.

Sebastian Baez, Jack Draper, and Alexander Bublik soar to new career highs in this week's ATP rankings

Jack Draper is back in the top 40 of the ATP rankings.

Sebastian Baez concluded a fruitful South American golden swing with yet another title as he won the Chile Open. He staged a comeback to defeat Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the final and captured his sixth career title.

Baez also won the Rio Open the week before that and his string of good results has propelled him to a new career high of No. 19 this week. Bublik, who lost the aforementioned Dubai final to Humbert, moved up three spots to No. 20, a new milestone for him as well.

Jack Draper's Mexican Open campaign came to an unfortunate end as he was forced to retire in the third set of his semifinal contest. Nevertheless, his run to the last four there pushed him back into the top 40 of the ATP rankings as he jumped 13 spots to No. 37 and secured a new career high.

Other players to achieve new career highs for themselves this week include Dominik Koepfer (No. 49), Mariano Navone (No. 59), Flavio Cobolli (No. 62), Thiago Seyboth Wild (No. 65), Luciano Darderi (No. 73), Arthur Cazaux (No. 77) and Jakub Mensik (No. 81).

