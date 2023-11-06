ATP rankings update: Paris Masters champion Novak Djokovic almost assured of a record 8th year-end No. 1 finish

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 398th week atop the ATP rankings this week. His latest triumph at the Paris Masters on Sunday was another accomplishment on his already loaded resume.

Djokovic defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the final to clinch his seventh title in Paris and his 40th Masters title overall. The victory has also heavily tilted the battle for the year-end No. 1 ranking in his favor.

Djokovic is almost guaranteed to end the year at the summit for a record eighth time. He leads his closest challenger Carlos Alcaraz by 1,490 points in the race. For the Serb to not finish the year at the top, he would need to go winless in the ATP Finals and exit in the group stage or skip the event.

Even with either of those scenarios happening, Alcaraz would need to win the title without losing a single group tie. The odds are in Djokovic's favor at the moment and he's likely to surpass 400 weeks as the No. 1 as well.

Alcaraz (No. 2), Daniil Medvedev (No. 3), Jannik Sinner (No. 4) and Andrey Rublev (No. 5) occupy the same positions from last week. While the first two lost their openers in Paris, the Italian was forced to withdraw after a scheduling snafu on part of the organizers.

Rublev made it to the semifinals, where he lost to Djokovic in three sets. Stefanos Tsitsipas is also a non-mover at No. 6 in this week's ATP rankings. Casper Ruud moved up a spot to No. 7, but his time in the top 10 is about to come to an end.

The Norwegian failed to qualify for the ATP Finals, where he was the runner-up last year. Since he won't be able to defend those points, he's set to exit the region. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz also jumped a spot to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Holger Rune's unsuccessful title defense at the Paris Masters pegs him down by three places to No. 10 this week. He lost to Djokovic in three sets in the quarterfinals in a rematch of last year's final.

Nicolas Jarry and Ugo Humbert attain new career highs in the ATP rankings this week

Nicolas Jarry's upward rise in the ATP rankings has been commendable.

Nicolas Jarry's first full season on the tour since 2020 was rather successful. He bagged a couple of titles among other good results. In some more good news for him, he rose to a new career high this week to No. 19. Ugo Humbert struggled for a bit this year, but has played some great tennis in recent weeks.

The Frenchman jumped four places in this week's ATP rankings to No. 22, a new career peak. Tallon Griekspoor is another player to accomplish a new career milestone as he moved up a couple of spots to No. 21.

Other players to reach a new career high this week include Roman Safiullin (No. 39) who makes his top 40 debut, Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 65) and Pavel Kotov (No. 80).

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

