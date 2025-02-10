ATP Rankings Update: Rotterdam Open champion Carlos Alcaraz inches closer to Alexander Zverev, Runner-up Alex de Minaur returns to career-high

The new set of ATP rankings have been released after the men's tennis calendar had two 500-level events last week in Rotterdam and Dallas. Carlos Alcaraz triumphed in Rotterdam while Denis Shapovalov won his maiden ATP 500 title at the Dallas Open.

Alcaraz won the ABN Amro Open after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in a thrilling. This was the Spaniard's first indoor hard-court title and it gave him 500 points, taking his overall tally to 7510. While Alcaraz remains third in the ATP Rankings, he is now 625 points behind Alexander Zverev.

Alex de Minaur reached a second successive final in Rotterdam after not dropping a single set in his first four matches. Despite his loss to Alcaraz, the Aussie's performance saw him move from 8th to 6th in the ATP rankings, matching his career-best, which he earned in July last year.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov returned to form in style at the Dallas Open. The Canadian player beat the top three seeds Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud 7-6 (5), 6-3, to win his third career title and his first ATP 500 trophy. Shapovalov's impressive run in Dallas saw him jump 22 spots to 32nd in the ATP rankings.

The Top 10 is rounded by Taylor Fritz (4th), Casper Ruud (5th), Novak Djokovic (7th), Daniil Medvedev (8th), Tommy Paul (9th), and Andrey Rublev (10th).

Tomas Machac and Mattia Bellucci reached their career-best on the ATP rankings

In Picture: Mattia Bellucci (Getty)

Tomas Machac and Mattia Bellucci were some of the other big gainers on the ATP rankings in the past week. Machac had an impressive quarterfinal run at the Dallas Open, where he lost against the eventual champion Denis Shapovalov. His lat-eight run earned him 50 points and moved him to 24 on the rankings, a career-best for the Czech player.

Mattia Bellucci had one of his breakout performances at Rotterdam. Having won his qualifying rounds, the Italian player caused massive upsets, by winning against seeded players like Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Eventually, he lost to De Minaur in the semifinals, but with his semifinal run, he earned 219 points, helping him to reach a career-best ranking of 68.

Jakub Mensik was another Czech player who reached a career-best ranking of 45, having won 40 points in Rotterdam.

