Australian Open 2022 results: Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova scores, winner & recap

Amanda Anisimova knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in a three-set thriller to advance to the fourth round of the 2022 Australian Open. Anisimova saved two match points in the third set and then played a flawless tie-break to end her opponent's title defense.

It was her eighth consecutive win as she started the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set. This will also be her second fourth-round appearance at the Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova score

Amanda Anisimova defeated Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) to end the Japanese's Australian Open title defense.

#AusOpen @AustralianOpen







#AusOpen Giant slayer ⚔️ @AnisimovaAmanda knocks out defending champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6[5] to advance to the fourth round of the #AO2022 Giant slayer ⚔️🇺🇸 @AnisimovaAmanda knocks out defending champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 7-6[5] to advance to the fourth round of the #AO2022.#AusOpen https://t.co/4FkZhER6hy

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova winner

Anisimova's win over Osaka in the third round has set up a fourth-round clash with Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open. The World No. 1 defeated Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova recap

Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka was quick off the blocks as she held break points on Amanda Anisimova's serve in the very first game of the match. The American did well to fight off the first two, but the defending champion secured the break on her third opportunity.

Osaka held serve quite easily to consolidate the break and lead 2-0 in the opening set. Anisimova struggled on serve in the next game as well. She had trouble handling Osaka's return and faced two break points, but managed to hold serve for 2-1. The duo held serve without much fuss over the next two games.

Serving at 3-2, it was Osaka's turn to face the pressure as she faced a break point, but eventually managed to hold serve for 4-2. Following that, both players once again held serve comfortably for the next three games.

Osaka stepped up to serve for the set at 5-4 and did so quite easily with some impeccable service to win the opening set 6-4.

Anisimova started the second set well as she held on for 1-0 and immediately put pressure on Osaka during her next service game. In a seven-minute service hold, the Japanese saved three break points.

The first was with a sharp crosscourt winner, the second a return from her opponent that went wide and the final one courtesy of another error from the American. That helped her level the proceedings at 1-1.

Anisimova had raised her level by now and when faced with two more break points, she played some fabulous tennis to deny Osaka the lead. She held on for 2-1 and once again put pressure on her opponent by reading her serve correctly and returning well. Her tactics were rewarded with a service break, which she won with a brilliant drop shot to lead 3-1 in the second set.

The American consolidated the break with an easy hold of serve for a 4-1 lead. The duo held serve over the next few games and Anisimova closed out the second set comfortably to win it 6-3.

Osaka started the third set with a hold of serve for 1-0 and had an opportunity to take an early 2-0 lead, but squandered it. After Anisimova held serve for 1-1, the next game saw a gutsy hold from the Japanese, saving multiple break points to lead 2-1. The next few games saw both players holding serve.

Osaka, who was struggling with her serve, slowly started to improve her first serve percentage with each game. With Anisimova serving to stay in the match at 4-5, she saved two match points for an incredible service hold. This further boosted her confidence.

After reaching 6-6, the two played the tie-break which was dominated by the American. She took an early lead and never let up, winning the match 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

It's been a year of resurgence for Anisimova so far. After upsetting the defending champion, she faces another stern test from Ashleigh Barty next. However, if she keeps up the level she has displayed so far, Anisimova just might go on to win the Australian Open.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Anantaajith Ra