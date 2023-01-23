Australian Open 2023 men's and women's singles latest odds: Novak Djokovic remains men's favorite, Aryna Sabalenka takes pole position in women's draw

With the quarterfinals almost set at the 2023 Australian Open in both men's and women's draw, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have been picked by the bookies as the favorites for the title.

The men's draw saw defending champion Rafael Nadal knocked out in the second round, followed by the exit of second seed Casper Ruud at the same stage. Despite Stefanos Tsitsipas being the highest seed left in the tournament, the oddsmakers still favor nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, and rightfully so.

The Serb has lost only one set in the event so far, doing so in the second round to Enzo Couacaud. A straight-set victory in the third round against former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov later, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will lock horns with home boy Alex de Minaur in the Round-of-16.

According to bet365, Djokovic has even odds of winning the title at Melbourne Park -- meaning that the 35-year-old has a 50% chance of being the winner of the 2023 Australian Open men's singles event, more than anyone else. A $1 bet on the World No. 5, therefore, will only yield a profit of $1 if it comes to fruition. William Hill also has the former World No. 1 at even odds, while 888sport gives him 11/10 odds.

In the women's draw, meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka has replaced Iga Swiatek as the oddsmakers' favorite after the World No. 1 fell in the fourth round to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka is yet to lose a set in the tournament and dispatched 26th seed Elise Mertens and 12th seed Belinda Bencic in the third and fourth rounds respectively.

Bet365 gives the Belarusian 12/5 odds of winning the 2023 Australian Open women's singles titles ($12 profit for every $5 bet), while Skybet and William Hill has the fifth seed at 21/10 and 5/2 odds respectively. Up next, Sabalenka takes on Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals, hoping to reach her first ever quarterfinal at the Melbourne Major.

Stefanos Tsitsipas second-favorite in men's singles, Elena Rybakina follows Aryna Sabalenka in women's singles at 2023 Australian Open

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second favorite for the 2023 Australian Open men's singles title, with bet365 giving the Greek odds of 13/5 to win the event. 888sport has the third seed at 11/4 odds, while William Hill has generously provided Tsitsipas with 13/5 odds to go all the way in the tournament.

Sebastian Korda follows in third place, with 7/1 odds from bet365 and William Hill and 13/2 odds from 888sport. Holger Rune has 10/1 odds, according to bet365, while 888sport and William Hill have given the Dane odds of 15/2 and 17/2 respectively. Karen Khachanov rounds out the Top-5, with odds of 14/1 from bet365 and William Hill and 16/1 from 888sport.

On the other hand, Elena Rybakina has emerged as the second-favorite in the 2023 Australian Open women's singles draw after her victory over Iga Swiatek. The Kazakh has 10/3 odds from bet365, while skybet and William Hill give her 3/1 odds of winning the title at Melbourne Park.

Jessica Pegula follows in third place, with odds of 3/1 from bet365 and William Hill and 7/2 from skybet. Karolina Pliskova and Donna Vekic occupy the fourth and fifth positions, with the Czech given 10/1 odds from bet365, 9/1 from skybet and 11/1 from William Hill and the Croat given 12/1 odds from bet365 and William Hill and 11/1 odds from skybet.

