Australian Open 2024 final, Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Zheng Qinwen in the women's singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday (January 27).

Sabalenka kicked off her quest for consecutive titles in Melbourne in ominous form as she steamrolled her first five opponents. Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, and Barbora Krejcikova managed to win a total of just 16 games between them against the Belarusian.

Sabalenka's first real test of the tournament arrived in the form of Coco Gauff in the semifinals. But the 25-year-old survived a tough challenge from the teenager to score a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory.

Sabalenka is now on a 13-match winning streak at the Australian Open. She's also gunning to be the first player to defend their maiden Grand Slam title since compatriot Victoria Azarenka did the same in Melbourne back in 2013.

Touted as one of the players to look out for since a couple of years, Zheng has announced her arrival on the big stage in style. Down a set to Ashlyn Kreuger in the first round, she stormed back to score a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win.

Zheng dealt with Katie Boulter in straight sets, but was pushed to the brink by her countrywoman Wang Yafan next. She sneaked past her in the deciding set tie-break, after which she scored a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over Oceane Dodin.

Zheng rallied from a set down to defeat Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals and made it to her maiden Major semifinal. Up against Dayana Yastremska for a spot in the championship round, the 21-year-old scored a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Zheng has now reached her very first Grand Slam final, which is likely to be the first of many. Her showdown against the in-form Sabalenka is guaranteed to be a cracker of a match given their shotmaking abilities.

With that in mind, here's a look at the details regarding their upcoming final:

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen match schedule

The two will fight it out for the women's singles title on Saturday, January 27. The exact time will be revealed once the schedule is out.

Date: January 27, 2024.

Time: TBA

Aryna Sabalenka vs Zheng Qinwen streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

Viewers can watch Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel