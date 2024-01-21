Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 09

The remaining quarterfinal spots are up for grabs on Day 9 of the 2024 Australian Open.
Carlos Alcaraz will look to continue his march towards the title, but will need to get past Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round. Top 10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev will be vying to join him as well.
Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka will take on a resurgent Dayana Yastremska for a place in the last eight. Linda Noskova, who knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round, will try to score another upset win.
The Czech teenager will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. Qinwen Zheng, Daniil Medvedev and Jasmine Paolini are some of the other well known names in the fray on Monday.
On that note, below is a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the tournament:
Rod Laver Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Nuno Borges vs (3) Daniil Medvedev
Night session
Starting at 7:00 p.m local time: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by: (12) Qinwen Zheng vs Oceane Dodin
Margaret Court Arena
Day session
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA
Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Linda Noskova vs (19) Elina Svitolina
Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (19) Cameron Norrie
John Cain Arena
Day session
Starting at 11:00 AM local time: TBA
Followed by: TBA
Not before 3:00 p.m: (9) Hubert Hurkacz vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux
Followed by: Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini
Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?
Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:
USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel
Canada - TSN, RDS
Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport
New Zealand - Sky
Europe - Eurosport
Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International
India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network
Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport
Japan - WOWOW
China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV
Southeast Asia - beIN Sports
South Korea - CJ Media
Taiwan - Sportcast
American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel
Pacific Islands - Digicel
Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings
The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.
For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 9 are as follows: