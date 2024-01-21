Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 09

The remaining quarterfinal spots are up for grabs on Day 9 of the 2024 Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz will look to continue his march towards the title, but will need to get past Miomir Kecmanovic in the fourth round. Top 10 players Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev will be vying to join him as well.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka will take on a resurgent Dayana Yastremska for a place in the last eight. Linda Noskova, who knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the third round, will try to score another upset win.

The Czech teenager will face Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. Qinwen Zheng, Daniil Medvedev and Jasmine Paolini are some of the other well known names in the fray on Monday.

On that note, below is a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the tournament:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: (18) Victoria Azarenka vs (Q) Dayana Yastremska

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Nuno Borges vs (3) Daniil Medvedev

Night session

Starting at 7:00 p.m local time: Miomir Kecmanovic vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by: (12) Qinwen Zheng vs Oceane Dodin

Margaret Court Arena

Day session

Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: TBA

Not before 1:30 p.m. local time: Linda Noskova vs (19) Elina Svitolina

Not before 4:00 p.m local time: (6) Alexander Zverev vs (19) Cameron Norrie

John Cain Arena

Day session

Starting at 11:00 AM local time: TBA

Followed by: TBA

Not before 3:00 p.m: (9) Hubert Hurkacz vs (WC) Arthur Cazaux

Followed by: Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini

To view the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:00 p.m. Matches on the remaining courts will commence at 11:00 a.m.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 9 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena & Margaret Court Arena) Day session (Remaining courts) USA & Canada January 21, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 22, 2024; 3:00 a.m. ET January 21, 2024; 7:00 p.m. ET UK January 22, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 22, 2024: 8:00 a.m. GMT January 22, 2024: 12:00 a.m. GMT India January 22, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 22, 2024; 1:30 p.m. IST January 22, 2024; 5:30 a.m. IST