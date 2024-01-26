Australian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day- 14

It's the championship weekend at the 2024 Australian Open, with the women's singles and the men's doubles finals taking place on Day 14.

Aryna Sabalenka and Zheng Qinwen are the last two women left standing. The former is just one win away from a successul title defense. The Belarusian has been in great form throughout the fortnight and hasn't lost a set so far.

As for Zheng, she has followed in the footsteps of her idol Li Na and has fought her way to her maiden Major final. The 21-year old has also cracked the top 10 of the WTA rankings with her performance here.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have reached their second Major final as a team, following their runner-up finish at last year's US Open. The Indian has already clinched the World No. 1 ranking, and will have look to cap off an amazing run here with the title.

Bopanna and Ebden will take on the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. After a fortnight of hard fought battles, players are now just one step away from Grand Slam glory.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 14 of the tournament:

Rod Laver Arena

Day session

Night session

Starting at 7:30 p.m local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (12) Zheng Qinwen

Followed by: Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori vs (2) Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden are aiming for their first Major title at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

The day session on Rod Laver Arena will begin at noon local time, while the night session will start at 7:30 p.m. For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 14 are as follows:

Country Day session (Rod Laver Arena) Evening session (Rod Laver Arena) USA & Canada January 26, 2024; 8:00 p.m. ET January 27, 2024; 3:30 a.m. ET UK January 27, 2024: 1:00 a.m. GMT January 27, 2024: 8:30 a.m. GMT India January 27, 2024; 6:30 a.m. IST January 27, 2024; 2:00 p.m. IST