Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Daniil Medvedev playing? - Day 7, Round 3

Title contenders for the 2024 Australian Open - Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev - will be aiming to make it through another round on Saturday, January 20.

Swiatek's stunning comeback against Danielle Collins in the second round has been one of the highlights of the tournament so far. Down 1-4 in the third set, the World No. 1 bagged five straight games for a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory. She'll next take on Linda Noskova for a spot in the fourth round.

Medvedev, too, came back from the brink of defeat to score a 3-6, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-0 win over Emil Ruusuvuori in the second round. Their match concluded a little before 4:00 a.m. The Russian will face a familiar rival, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in the third round.

Alcaraz was the only one who had a relatively easier time in the previous round, as he bested Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (3). He'll face Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng in the next round on Saturday.

On that note, here's a look at the trio's schedule on Day 7 of the Australian Open:

Carlos Alcaraz vs Shang Juncheng match schedule

Alcaraz and Shang will contest the second match of the day on Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Date: January 20, 2024 (Australia, UK & India), January 19, 2024 (USA & Canada).

Time: Approx. 1:30 p.m. local time, 2:30 a.m. GMT, 8:00 a.m. IST and 9:30 p.m. ET.

Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova match schedule

Swiatek and Noskova will kickstart the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 20, 2024.

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. GMT and 1:30 p.m. IST.

Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime match schedule

Medvedev and Auger-Aliassime are scheduled to play the first match of the night session on Margaret Court Arena.

Date: January 20, 2024.

Time: 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. GMT and 1:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel