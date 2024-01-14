Australian Open 2024 TV Schedule: When are Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and Elena Rybakina playing? - Day 3, Round 1

The likes of Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz, and Elena Rybakina will take to the court as opening-round action comes to a close at the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday (January 16) after three days of tennis.

Fans with a ticket to the Rod Laver Arena can catch the top names in action, with Swiatek opening the play. The marquee first-round encounter will see the World No. 1 take on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a place in the last 64.

Both Rybakina and Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be in action at the central showcourt during the night session. Here are the full details about the trio’s Day 3 schedule:

Iga Swiatek vs Sofia Kenin match schedule

Iga Swiatek will take on former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round. The duo will open play at the Rod Laver Arena on Day 3.

Match Timing: 12 pm local time, 6.30 am IST, 1 am GMT, 8 pm ET (January 15)

Date: January 16, 2024

Elena Rybakina vs Karolina Pliskova match schedule

Elena Rybakina will lock horns with former World No. 1 Karolina Plsikova in the opening match of the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Match Timing: 7 pm local time, 1.30 pm IST, 8 am GMT, 3 am ET

Date: January 16, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz vs Richard Gasquet match schedule

Carlos Alcaraz and Richard Gasquet will follow Rybakina and Pliskova onto Rod Laver Arena for the final match of the night on Day 3.

Match Timing: Approx. 8.15 pm local time, 2.45 pm IST, 9.15 am GMT, 4.15 am ET

Date: January 16, 2024

Where to watch the Australian Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Australian Open 2024 - Match Timings

Matches on Rod Laver Arena, the Australian Open's central showcourt, begin 12 pm local time.

The day session on all the arenas except the two central show courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Matches on Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena begin an hour later at 12 pm local time. The two courts will also have a night session that kicks off at 7 pm local time.