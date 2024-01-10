Australian Open 2024: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The tennis season will go into overdrive with the onset of the 2024 Australian Open, which will run from January 14-28.

Men's singles defending champion Novak Djokovic is currently dealing with an injury, but seems to be recovering quite well for his title defense. He's gunning for his 25th Major title, which will give him the sole possession of the all-time record of most Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic is currently tied with Margaret Court, who also has 24 Major trophies to her name. His archrival Rafael Nadal was going to compete here as well, but had to cut short his comeback following another injury concern.

Nevertheless, Djokovic will have his hands full with a new crop of contenders, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev are some of the other players to keep an eye out for.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka returns to defend her title. She tasted her first defeat in the country since last year in the final of the Brisbane International, where she was outplayed by Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina finished as the runner-up in Melbourne last year, but looks to be the leading title contender this time given her form. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek isn't far behind when one talks about favorites for the title. She's currently on a 16 match winning streak as well.

Coco Gauff finally nabbed her maiden Grand Slam crown at last year's US Open and will be aiming to add to her tally. She started the year with a successful title defense in Auckland, and has the potential to go all the way in Melbourne too.

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is also in the mix as she's in the midst of her comeback following maternity leave. Emma Raducanu is back as well following an injury hiatus.

With the sport's leading stars gathered in one place, here's how one can keep track of all the drama as it happens Down Under:

Australian Open 2024: Channels and livestream details

Aryna Sabalenka is the women's singles defending champion at the 2024 Australian Open.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Australian Open live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel

