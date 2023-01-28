Australian Open Schedule Today: TV Schedule, Start time, Live stream details & more | Day 14

We have reached the closing stages of the Australian Open, with the 14th and final day of the Grand Slam taking place on Sunday, January 29. Two finals will take place, namely the women's doubles final and the men's singles final.

Top seeds and reigning champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have been the best women's doubles pairing in the world for a while and the Czech pair have produced some brilliant performances so far at Melbourne Park. They booked their place in the Australian Open final for the third straight year by beating the Ukrainian-Romanian pair of Marta Kostyuk and Irina-Camelia Begu.

Standing between the Czechs and the Australian Open trophy is the Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara. The pair have dropped just one set so far in the tournament and booked their spot in the final by ousting second seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

The women's doubles final will be followed by the highly-awaited men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Both players have been in terrific form this month and are yet to lose a match in 2023.

Djokovic booked his place in the final by beating Tommy Paul 7-5, 6-1, 6-2, while Tsitsipas beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 to reach his second Major final.

A lot is at stake for both players on Sunday as the winner will dethrone Carlos Alcaraz as the World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. If Djokovic wins, he will also secure his 10th Australian Open crown and equal Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles.

Rod Laver Arena

Twilight Session starts at 3 pm local time

(1) Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova vs (10) Shuko Aoyama / Ena Shibahara

Not before 7 pm local time: (4) Novak Djokovic vs (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas

Where to Watch Australian Open 2023

Here's a look at the full list of channels broadcasting the tournament:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, and ESPN - USA

TSN and RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Australian Open 2023- Match timings

The women's doubles final will start at 3 pm local time, while the men's singles final will not start before 7 pm local time.

