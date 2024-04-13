"Average mixed team" - Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf teased by Serena Williams' ex-coach as couple partners for doubles during tennis practice

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently teased Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf as the couple was seen partnering for doubles during a practice session.

Agassi retired from professional tennis in 2006, while his wife Graf retired in 1999. Despite their retirement, they're still fond of the sport and hit the courts from time to time. Agassi and Graf got married in 2001, and have two children, Jaden Gil Agassi and Jaz Elle Agassi.

On Friday, Andre Agassi posted a video on his Instagram feed featuring him and his wife, Steffi Graf, partnering as doubles and skillfully practicing on the tennis court. A few hours later, Rennae Stubbs reposted the video on her Instagram story and jokingly called them an average mixed doubles team in the caption.

“Average mixed doubles team here!!” Stubbs captioned, along with a laughing emoji.

Stubbs also commented on the post, referring to it as the best social media content of the day.

“This is the best content of the day!”

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both had stellar careers. During Agassi's active years, he won 60 career singles titles, which includes eight Grand Slam titles. In 1996, he won Olympic gold representing America.

Graf is also an Olympic gold medalist, which she won representing West Germany at the 1988 Olympics. The 22-time Grand Slam singles winner also holds the record for being the only player to win each of the Grand Slams at least four times.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf partnered as doubles to win the Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf competed as partners against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova at the Pickleball Slam 2, held in February in Hollywood, Florida.

The four tennis legends were also joined by pickleballers James Blake and Jack Sock as they competed for the $1 million prize money.

In the first match, Agassi partnered with Sock and defeated McEnroe and Blake to earn their first point. They earned their second point in the second match when the partnership of Graf and Sock got the better of Sharapova and Blake.

Agassi and Graf's team entered the final match leading 2-0, and they defeated McEnroe and Sharapova to take home the prize money.

After the match, Agassi spoke to USA Today Sports about the similarities between tennis and pickleball and how the growing availability of courts makes it easier for both sports and narrows the divide.

"The sports themselves, they can live and play happily in the sandbox. There's no reason why a tennis player can't have a paddle in their bag and pull it out at any time. Courts are everywhere now, and I think that's less and less", Andre Agassi said

