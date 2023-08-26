Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted after World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso issued a statement contradicting Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales' version of events regarding their controversial post-match kiss.

Rubiales, the President of the RFEF, has been under intense pressure to resign after being caught on camera kissing Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation.

Rubiales was expected to resign on Friday, but during a special assembly convened to address the matter, he announced his decision to remain in his position.

Hermoso has now issued a statement reiterating that she never gave the head of Spanish football her consent to kiss her, emphasizing that she felt "vulnerable" and like a victim of a "sexist" act.

"I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part. I want to make it clear that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis Rubiales refers to in his address take place, and, above all, was his kiss ever consensual. I want to reiterate as I did before that I did not like this incident," her statement read.

Expand Tweet

In light of this, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, a vocal supporter of women's sports, took to Twitter to respond to Jenni Hermoso's statement. The Reddit co-founder was enraged by the situations that women face in the field, saying:

"The b*llshit women athletes have to deal with.... Smh."

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares valuable parenting advice he received from Barack Obama

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian pictured with Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married each other in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The power couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September the same year. On 22 August 2023, the couple welcomed their newest member of the family, their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world.

In an interview with E! News, Serena Williams' husband recalled the valuable parenting advice he received from former US President Barack Obama on the importance of being a good role model for his daughter saying:

"The man you are to your wife is man that your daughter is going to see and come to expect. So, remember every time you're with your wife, you are role modeling that behavior not just for your daughter but for whoever she's going to get to know in her later life."

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas