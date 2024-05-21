Renowned American rapper Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, recently got married to her fiance, Evan McClintock in an intimate ceremony. The rapper was spotted dancing with her daughter, and the scene elicited a heartfelt reaction from Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock got engaged in February last year. The couple has been reportedly dating since 2016. Jade Scott shared the wedding pictures that were accompanied by a heartfelt note on social media. She wrote:

"We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

Alexis Ohanian reacted to an image that surfaced on Monday, where Hailie Jade Scott was seen dancing with Eminem, who wore a classic suit and sunglasses. Hailie can be seen joyfully laughing with the Grammy winner, as they delight in their time on the dance floor in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, re-shared the image on X, expressing his happiness. He wrote:

"Boy do I feel old. Beautiful to see, though. WTG Em."

"She is a force of nature"- Alexis Ohanian celebrated the success of Taylor Swift's '1989' a few months ago

Alexis Ohanian lauded Taylor Swift's re-recorded '1989' album a few months ago. The revamped version led the Billboard 200 chart six times in ten weeks. The original version of the album was released in 2014 and sold more than 5 million copies and won a Grammy the same year.

On January 9, Alexis Ohanian lavished praise on the pop star commemorating the monumental success of the re-recorded album. He shared his thoughts on X and wrote:

"Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the 6th time in 10 weeks. This is a re-recorded album. She is a force of nature."

Taylor Swift recreated the album because of the conflict with Big Machine Records, which was the previous label for the album. Other than 1989, she launched three revamped albums which were: Fearless, Red, and Speak Now.

Alexis Ohanian's daughter Olympia is also an avid Taylor Swift fan. Ohanian disclosed this when they celebrated Swift's achievement of being crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist for 2023.

