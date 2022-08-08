"Because I am who I am, a black woman who plays tennis, I believe that I opened many doors for other people to see themselves in this sport as well" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams feels her rise to the very top of world tennis has motivated many people of color to make their mark in the sport.

The legendary American player has been a vocal ambassador for diversity over the years and is even pushing the importance of diversity through her entrepreneurial venture, Serena Ventures. However, she does not consider herself an "activist."

Williams asserted that her goal was always to be a tennis player and she is proud to have "opened doors" for many others to enter the sport. The 40-year-old has been actively working to achieve the goals of Serena Ventures and explained that the main aim of the company is to continue investing in women and people of color.

During a recent interview with Esporte Espetacular in Brazil, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion expressed her views on the importance of diversity and her contribution towards the same.

"I never defined myself as an activist," Serena Williams said. "But because I am who I am, a black woman who plays tennis, I believe that I opened many doors for other people to see themselves in this sport as well. It was never about activism but about playing tennis."

Williams said that she enjoys her work as she further elaborated on the purpose of Serena Ventures.

"I'm investing in technology and I'm enjoying it. I decided last year to raise external capital and through that we invest in women, in people of color and I really believe in diversity - a lot of people talk about diversity, but they don't actually do it. We invest in everyone: in men, women, but we really certify all the companies in the portfolio," Serena Williams continued.

The American recently revealed how her life has changed since becoming a mother and now an entrepreneur, having to balance those aspects along with training for tennis tournaments.

During the chat in Brazil, Williams also spoke about introducing her four-year-old daughter Olympia to tennis since "it's important for girls to be active because it gives them confidence."

"I had to put her in tennis because it's a wonderful sport. Also, it's important for girls to be active because it gives them confidence. This world we live in is very complicated and I want to help my daughter face it in every way possible," Williams said.

"Made me relive so many things" - Serena Williams on the experience of watching King Richard

Serena Williams and Venus Williams during the 2018 US Open

King Richard premiered earlier this year and told the previously untold story of the careers of Serena and Venus Williams and their father's contributions to the same.

During the interview with Esporte Espetacular, Serena Williams spoke about the joy of watching the film, which helped her "relive so many things."

"It's a wonderful film. Being able to watch, being on set, all of that made me relive so many things. He remembered everything that had happened. It's really cool to have all these memories gathered in an amazing work. It went really well," Williams said.

Meanwhile, on the tennis front, Williams is all set to participate in the Canadian Open this week. She took to the practice court on Friday with her sister Venus and the two were locked in an intense training session in Toronto.

Serena Williams will begin her campaign against a qualifier and will likely face Belinda Bencic in the second round.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



23-time Grand Slam champion.



Practicing before her opening match at



#NBO22 Serena Williams.23-time Grand Slam champion.Practicing before her opening match at @NBOtoronto on Monday. Serena Williams. 23-time Grand Slam champion. Practicing before her opening match at @NBOtoronto on Monday. #NBO22 https://t.co/B192bCTnbg

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has also received a wildcard to play in the Cincinnati Open, ahead of the US Open at the end of the month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far